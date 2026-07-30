Andy Reid Jokes About the Wedding Activity That Kept Travis Kelce in Shape

Kelce enters his 14th NFL season on a one-year, $12 million deal as a central figure in the Chiefs’ push to rebound from missing the postseason and reassert their dynasty alongside Patrick Mahomes and Reid.

Reid’s comments add to the growing lore around the celebrity-filled wedding—complete with Adam Sandler officiating and emotional vows—while underscoring that Kelce still reported to camp in game shape despite a whirlwind offseason.

Andy Reid joked that Travis Kelce stayed in shape for Kansas City Chiefs training camp by doing “a lot of dancing” at his July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, which he called a spectacular, well-planned event.

Travis Kelce's honeymoon apparently doubled as conditioning. As the Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp this week, head coach Andy Reid was asked how his veteran tight end managed to report in game shape after an offseason dominated by his headline-making wedding to Taylor Swift. Reid's answer drew laughs. "He stayed in shape," Reid told reporters, per ClutchPoints. "He did a lot of dancing at his wedding."

The quip offered another behind-the-scenes glimpse into a celebration that has continued making news long after Kelce and Swift exchanged vows on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. In recent weeks, guests have shared stories about Kelce tearing up as Swift walked down the aisle, the couple's emotional handwritten vows and Adam Sandler's memorable turn as officiant. Reid, who was among the wedding guests, is now adding his own anecdote—this time about what happened after the ceremony. The Chiefs coach had nothing but praise for the event when he first spoke publicly after the wedding. "We enjoyed the wedding," Reid said days after returning from New York. "The wedding was spectacular." He also tipped his cap to Swift for pulling together one of the year's biggest celebrity gatherings. "I know how weddings go—it's normally not the groom doing the planning," Reid joked. "I give Taylor a lot of credit for putting together just a beautiful venue and wedding... Well planned out."