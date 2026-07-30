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Andy Reid Jokes About the Wedding Activity That Kept Travis Kelce in Shape

Andy Reid reveals the 'workout' that kept Kelce camp-ready as the Chiefs chase a return to Super Bowl form after a whirlwind Swift wedding.

How Travis Kelce Stayed in Shape for Chiefs Training Camp After Taylor Swift Wedding
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Reid joked that Travis Kelce stayed in shape for Kansas City Chiefs training camp by doing “a lot of dancing” at his July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, which he called a spectacular, well-planned event.
  • Reid’s comments add to the growing lore around the celebrity-filled wedding—complete with Adam Sandler officiating and emotional vows—while underscoring that Kelce still reported to camp in game shape despite a whirlwind offseason.
  • Kelce enters his 14th NFL season on a one-year, $12 million deal as a central figure in the Chiefs’ push to rebound from missing the postseason and reassert their dynasty alongside Patrick Mahomes and Reid.

Travis Kelce's honeymoon apparently doubled as conditioning.

As the Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp this week, head coach Andy Reid was asked how his veteran tight end managed to report in game shape after an offseason dominated by his headline-making wedding to Taylor Swift. Reid's answer drew laughs.

"He stayed in shape," Reid told reporters, per ClutchPoints. "He did a lot of dancing at his wedding."

The quip offered another behind-the-scenes glimpse into a celebration that has continued making news long after Kelce and Swift exchanged vows on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. In recent weeks, guests have shared stories about Kelce tearing up as Swift walked down the aisle, the couple's emotional handwritten vows and Adam Sandler's memorable turn as officiant.

Reid, who was among the wedding guests, is now adding his own anecdote—this time about what happened after the ceremony. The Chiefs coach had nothing but praise for the event when he first spoke publicly after the wedding.

"We enjoyed the wedding," Reid said days after returning from New York. "The wedding was spectacular."

He also tipped his cap to Swift for pulling together one of the year's biggest celebrity gatherings.

"I know how weddings go—it's normally not the groom doing the planning," Reid joked. "I give Taylor a lot of credit for putting together just a beautiful venue and wedding... Well planned out."

Now the focus has shifted from the dance floor back to football.

Kelce reported to camp looking ready for his 14th NFL season after signing a one-year, $12 million deal with Kansas City in March. The timing is significant for both the player and the franchise.

The Chiefs are looking to rebound after falling short of another Super Bowl title and then missing the postseason the following year—an unfamiliar position for a team that has spent much of the past decade setting the NFL standard.

That makes Kelce's conditioning an early storyline at camp, even if Reid chose to answer the question with a laugh. The veteran tight end has become as synonymous with Kansas City's dynasty as Patrick Mahomes and Reid himself, and there has been little indication that marriage—or one of the busiest offseasons of his career—has slowed him down.

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