Charles Barkley Says He Turned Down Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite

Charles Barkley had the chance to attend one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings, but the NBA Hall of Famer says he passed without hesitation.

During an appearance on Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo on 97.5 The Fanatic, Barkley revealed that he received an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden but ultimately decided not to go.

"I don't go to weddings or funerals," Barkley said, explaining why he declined the invitation.

The former NBA star said his decision had nothing to do with the couple themselves, noting that he has a close relationship with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

"But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show," Barkley said. "I love Travis and Jason, and I've only met Taylor one time."