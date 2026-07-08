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Charles Barkley Says He Turned Down Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite

Barkley said he politely declined an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding because he'd rather play golf than attend what he expected to be a media frenzy.

Charles Barkley, wearing a gray suit, holds a microphone during a broadcast.
(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley had the chance to attend one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings, but the NBA Hall of Famer says he passed without hesitation.

During an appearance on Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo on 97.5 The Fanatic, Barkley revealed that he received an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden but ultimately decided not to go.

"I don't go to weddings or funerals," Barkley said, explaining why he declined the invitation.

The former NBA star said his decision had nothing to do with the couple themselves, noting that he has a close relationship with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

"But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show," Barkley said. "I love Travis and Jason, and I've only met Taylor one time."

Rather than attending one of the most talked-about events of the summer, Barkley said he preferred a much quieter day.

"I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff," he said. "But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special."

Barkley made the revelation after one of the show's hosts suggested he likely wasn't invited because his name hadn't surfaced in reports surrounding the star-studded ceremony.

The wedding attracted an extensive guest list that included some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Several members of Fox's NFL broadcast team attended, including Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

Other notable guests included Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Dean Blandino, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Joe Buck, Rich Eisen, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith.

After the ceremony, Strahan described the event as Swift and Kelce's "dream wedding," telling viewers on Good Morning America that it "really was amazing."

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