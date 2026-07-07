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Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Dancer Sparks ‘White’ Wedding Dress Backlash as Husband Fires Back

After fans called out Tori Evans’ pale gown, her husband jumped in to explain the color, the lighting and why it only looked white on camera.

Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Responds to 'White Dress' Backlash at Travis Kelce Wedding
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The internet has found its latest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding controversy—and this time, it has nothing to do with the bride.

Former Eras Tour dancer Tori Evans sparked an online debate after sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. While the post was intended to capture her getting ready with her husband, TJ Shaw, before the ceremony, much of the conversation quickly shifted to Evans' gown, with social media users claiming it looked too close to white for someone attending a wedding.

According to Us Weekly, the Instagram video, set to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," showed Evans transforming from a hotel robe into a shimmering strapless ballgown before leaving for the celebration. She captioned the post, "So it's going to be forever…🥂🍾," a nod to Swift's lyrics. But commenters were less interested in the soundtrack than the dress itself.

"Wayyyyy too close to white for a wedding yikes," one person wrote. Others questioned the choice more directly, asking, "You wore WHITE????" while another commenter called the look "tasteless."

As the criticism grew, Shaw jumped into the comments to clarify.

"DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn't understand lighting 😂," he wrote, insisting the fabric only appeared white because of the video's lighting.

The exchange unfolded just days after Swift and Kelce's wedding became one of the biggest celebrity events of the summer. Following months of speculation over whether they would marry in Rhode Island or New York, the couple ultimately celebrated at Madison Square Garden after hosting a smaller rehearsal dinner the night before.

Reports estimated roughly 1,000 guests attended the main celebration, including fellow musicians, actors, athletes, and members of Swift's longtime inner circle.

Evans spent nearly two years performing alongside Swift during the record-breaking Eras Tour from 2023 through 2024, making her one of several dancers and close collaborators invited to celebrate the couple's big day.

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