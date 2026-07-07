Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Dancer Sparks ‘White’ Wedding Dress Backlash as Husband Fires Back

The internet has found its latest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding controversy—and this time, it has nothing to do with the bride.

Former Eras Tour dancer Tori Evans sparked an online debate after sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. While the post was intended to capture her getting ready with her husband, TJ Shaw, before the ceremony, much of the conversation quickly shifted to Evans' gown, with social media users claiming it looked too close to white for someone attending a wedding.

According to Us Weekly, the Instagram video, set to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," showed Evans transforming from a hotel robe into a shimmering strapless ballgown before leaving for the celebration. She captioned the post, "So it's going to be forever…🥂🍾," a nod to Swift's lyrics. But commenters were less interested in the soundtrack than the dress itself.