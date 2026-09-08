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West Wilson

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Joined September 2023 | 18 posts
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 7: Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson at Radio Row inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LIX on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Justin Jefferson on Comeback Player of the Year: 'I Would’ve Loved to See Sam Darnold'

We got to chat with the Minnesota Vikings wideout at the Gatorade Lab about NFL jewelry, where his heart was for Comeback Player of the Year, and his history with Gatorade.

West Wilson570 days ago
James Harden, wearing a Clippers jersey, dribbles a basketball during a game.

James Harden Is Interested in Acting But Says He ‘Can’t Be Out Here Doing a Love Movie'

James Harden linked with Complex to talk Pringles, getting into acting, Steve Ballmer, and more.

West Wilson582 days ago
AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

The Best NFL Markets, Ranked

I was in the second smallest city in the NFL and having the time of my life—which got me thinking, what are the best NFL markets?

West Wilson640 days ago
Alex Singleton

Top 10 Gutsiest Performances in Sports

We've ranked the greatest injury-defying performances in sports.

West Wilson717 days ago
Drew Brees

Drew Brees on State of College Football: 'It’s Terrible and Something Needs to Be Done'

Drew Brees caught up with Complex to talk college football, his Dos Equis campaign, the best Cajun food in New Orleans, and more.

West Wilson736 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Says Getting Three-Peat Would Solidify Chiefs as 'Best Team of All Time'

In the middle of a photo shoot for his new Mahomes II Signature Series Oakley sunglasses, the future HOFer gave us a look into his offseason and talked about what a three-peat would ultimately mean for his legacy.

West Wilson744 days ago
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Say It’d Be Awkward If They Didn’t Discuss Their Relationship on New Podcast

Complex sat down with the engaged power couple to talk about Olympic schedules, Jay-Z, and their new podcast.

West Wilson759 days ago
Travis Kelce and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate joyfully after a game. Travis is hugging Andy, who is wearing a red jacket and cap

Andy Reid Reflects on Tense Super Bowl Moment With Travis Kelce, Says He Was a ‘Live Wire, But Always With a Big Heart’

After filming another State Farm ad in Kansas City, we sat down with Coach Reid to talk Mahomes, Kelce, cheesesteaks, and more.

West Wilson801 days ago
Man in a plaid suit attending a sports event

Shaq Responds to Social Media Trend Criticizing '90s Basketball Defense, Compares Himself to Giannis

We sat down with legend Shaquille O'Neal to talk '90s defense, the rise of women’s basketball, the Magic retiring Dwight Howard's jersey and the <a href="https://www.ncaa.org/news/2024/3/12/media-center-the-home-depot-announces-partnership-with-ncaa.aspx" target="_blank">“How to March Madness”</a> campaign.

West Wilson917 days ago
Basketball player in a blue jersey holding a ball, standing against a yellow backdrop

Damian Lillard Claps Back at Social Media Trolling Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Debuts New Watch

We sat down with Damian Lillard for an exclusive interview to discuss his new watch, NIL ruining school loyalty, and his response to the Twitter memes and jokes about his teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

West Wilson940 days ago
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Football player in uniform with captain's "C" patch stands solemnly on the field during a game

Jared Goff Shares Wild Dan Campbell Story of Tooth Falling Out During Speech

We caught up with Jared Goff to talk about his playoff run with the Lions, proposal tips, his Mount Rushmore of Cal Golden Bears, Dan Cambpell's teeth, and overcoming adversity on the highest stage.

West Wilson945 days ago

Gronk Explains Why Travis Kelce is the Greatest Receiving Tight End, Julian Edelman Says Taylor Swift is Good for Football

We sat down with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to discuss the greatest tight end debate, dynasty technicalities, Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift, and how to manage dating in the spotlight.

West Wilson958 days ago

The Most Disappointing NFL Teams Since 2004, Ranked

From Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys to the 2011 Dream Team Eagles, we ranked the most disappointing NFL teams of the past 20 years.

West Wilson970 days ago

Meet Ice Spice's Brother: Star QB Joey Gaston Talks Opponents Trolling Him With Sister's Lyrics & NFL Aspirations

We sat down with Joey Gaston, the brother of Ice Spice to talk about his football career, being trolled with his sister's lyrics by opponents, growing up in the Bronx, and more.

West Wilson988 days ago

Jamal Murray Opens Up on Never Being Named a NBA All-Star

We sat down with NBA champion Jamal Murray to talk about never being selected as an NBA All-Star, where he ranks among the best guards, the Nuggets trying to repeat, and Canadian basketball.

West Wilson1047 days ago
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Garrett Wilson Reveals How 'SkeeYee' Became the Jets' Anthem, Denies 'Hard Knocks' Stigma

We caught with New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to talk about adjusting to life in the Big Apple, Sexyy Red's 'SkeeYee' being the Jets anthem, <i>Hard Knocks,</i> and the ongoing 2023 season.

West Wilson1080 days ago

Justin Jefferson Has One Message for Fantasy Football Owners

We caught up with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver about working with London on da Track and how Kirk Cousins' griddy is coming along.

West Wilson1100 days ago

The Hardest Positions to Play in Sports, Ranked

Controlling a NFL offense as a quarterback? Saving a penalty as a goalkeeper? We ranked the hardest positions to play in sports today.

West Wilson1107 days ago

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