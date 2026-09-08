Latest Stories
Justin Jefferson on Comeback Player of the Year: 'I Would’ve Loved to See Sam Darnold'
We got to chat with the Minnesota Vikings wideout at the Gatorade Lab about NFL jewelry, where his heart was for Comeback Player of the Year, and his history with Gatorade.
James Harden Is Interested in Acting But Says He ‘Can’t Be Out Here Doing a Love Movie'
James Harden linked with Complex to talk Pringles, getting into acting, Steve Ballmer, and more.
The Best NFL Markets, Ranked
I was in the second smallest city in the NFL and having the time of my life—which got me thinking, what are the best NFL markets?
Top 10 Gutsiest Performances in Sports
We've ranked the greatest injury-defying performances in sports.
Drew Brees on State of College Football: 'It’s Terrible and Something Needs to Be Done'
Drew Brees caught up with Complex to talk college football, his Dos Equis campaign, the best Cajun food in New Orleans, and more.
Patrick Mahomes Says Getting Three-Peat Would Solidify Chiefs as 'Best Team of All Time'
In the middle of a photo shoot for his new Mahomes II Signature Series Oakley sunglasses, the future HOFer gave us a look into his offseason and talked about what a three-peat would ultimately mean for his legacy.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Say It’d Be Awkward If They Didn’t Discuss Their Relationship on New Podcast
Complex sat down with the engaged power couple to talk about Olympic schedules, Jay-Z, and their new podcast.
Andy Reid Reflects on Tense Super Bowl Moment With Travis Kelce, Says He Was a ‘Live Wire, But Always With a Big Heart’
After filming another State Farm ad in Kansas City, we sat down with Coach Reid to talk Mahomes, Kelce, cheesesteaks, and more.
Shaq Responds to Social Media Trend Criticizing '90s Basketball Defense, Compares Himself to Giannis
We sat down with legend Shaquille O'Neal to talk '90s defense, the rise of women’s basketball, the Magic retiring Dwight Howard's jersey and the <a href="https://www.ncaa.org/news/2024/3/12/media-center-the-home-depot-announces-partnership-with-ncaa.aspx" target="_blank">“How to March Madness”</a> campaign.
Damian Lillard Claps Back at Social Media Trolling Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Debuts New Watch
We sat down with Damian Lillard for an exclusive interview to discuss his new watch, NIL ruining school loyalty, and his response to the Twitter memes and jokes about his teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Jared Goff Shares Wild Dan Campbell Story of Tooth Falling Out During Speech
We caught up with Jared Goff to talk about his playoff run with the Lions, proposal tips, his Mount Rushmore of Cal Golden Bears, Dan Cambpell's teeth, and overcoming adversity on the highest stage.
Gronk Explains Why Travis Kelce is the Greatest Receiving Tight End, Julian Edelman Says Taylor Swift is Good for Football
We sat down with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to discuss the greatest tight end debate, dynasty technicalities, Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift, and how to manage dating in the spotlight.
The Most Disappointing NFL Teams Since 2004, Ranked
From Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys to the 2011 Dream Team Eagles, we ranked the most disappointing NFL teams of the past 20 years.
Meet Ice Spice's Brother: Star QB Joey Gaston Talks Opponents Trolling Him With Sister's Lyrics & NFL Aspirations
We sat down with Joey Gaston, the brother of Ice Spice to talk about his football career, being trolled with his sister's lyrics by opponents, growing up in the Bronx, and more.
Jamal Murray Opens Up on Never Being Named a NBA All-Star
We sat down with NBA champion Jamal Murray to talk about never being selected as an NBA All-Star, where he ranks among the best guards, the Nuggets trying to repeat, and Canadian basketball.
Garrett Wilson Reveals How 'SkeeYee' Became the Jets' Anthem, Denies 'Hard Knocks' Stigma
We caught with New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to talk about adjusting to life in the Big Apple, Sexyy Red's 'SkeeYee' being the Jets anthem, <i>Hard Knocks,</i> and the ongoing 2023 season.
Justin Jefferson Has One Message for Fantasy Football Owners
We caught up with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver about working with London on da Track and how Kirk Cousins' griddy is coming along.
The Hardest Positions to Play in Sports, Ranked
Controlling a NFL offense as a quarterback? Saving a penalty as a goalkeeper? We ranked the hardest positions to play in sports today.