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Kayla Nicole Shares 'Grown' Thoughts on Love After Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift Wedding

Weeks after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s MSG wedding, Kayla Nicole breaks her silence with a raw take on love, growth, and choosing yourself first.

Kayla Nicole Hints She's Moved on From Travis Kelce: 'I'm Grown Now'
Photo by Karl Walter/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kayla Nicole isn't weighing in on Travis Kelce's wedding—but she may have said everything she wanted to say anyway.

Just a few weeks after her ex married Taylor Swift in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden, Nicole shared a noticeably different perspective on love during an interview with Spiritual World. Without mentioning her former boyfriend or his new wife, the sports broadcaster reflected on how age and experience have reshaped her outlook on relationships.

"I don't know if I believe in a perfect love story," Nicole said. "I'm grown now, you know what I mean?"

Instead, she offered a far less romanticized view. "Love is hard," she said. "Love is a choice; every day, choosing the same person."

The remarks come after Nicole once again found herself pulled into headlines she never actually participated in. Kelce and Swift's July 3 wedding was one of the biggest celebrity events of the summer, bringing nearly 1,000 guests to Madison Square Garden after months of speculation over where the couple would tie the knot.

The celebration featured everyone from NFL stars to Hollywood A-listers, but one familiar name was missing: Kelce's former girlfriend.

Nicole never acknowledged the wedding publicly. Instead, she was spotted in Los Angeles days later during her first public outing since the ceremony, smiling as she ran errands and met with friends.

The appearance reinforced the same approach she's taken since her relationship with Kelce ended in 2022—letting everyone else speculate while saying very little herself.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for roughly five years before calling it quits, and as Kelce's relationship with Swift quickly became one of the most scrutinized romances in sports and entertainment, Nicole often found herself in the middle of the whirlwind, facing everything from backlash about her dance to Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” to having to delete her social media accounts following backlash about past comments.

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