Kayla Nicole Turns Swiftie Backlash Into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 36 Shot

The renewed interest in Nicole, who has also joked about leading The Bachelorette, comes weeks after her ex Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift.

The opportunity follows a wave of online ridicule after she publicly campaigned to join the show in 2025, even as she’s built credibility by winning Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and leaning into more unscripted projects.

Kayla Nicole is reportedly in “serious consideration” for Season 36 of Dancing with the Stars, a move sources call the next natural step in her media and reality TV career.

Kayla Nicole's ballroom dream may be closer than ever to becoming reality. Just months after being ridiculed online by Taylor Swift fans for saying she wanted to compete on Dancing with the Stars, a new report claims the media personality is now in "serious consideration" for a future season of the long-running ABC competition. According to Page Six, the model and podcaster is eager to join Dancing with the Stars, with a source calling it "the next natural step in her career." The report says Nicole had an opportunity to connect with longtime pro Witney Carson while attending the inaugural TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City on July 16. Although Season 35's lineup is already locked ahead of its September premiere, the outlet reports Nicole is being eyed for Season 36.