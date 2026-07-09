Kayla Nicole Appears Unbothered After Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

For the first time since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding dominated headlines, Kayla Nicole has stepped back into the public eye—and she doesn't appear to be losing any sleep over her infamous ex's new chapter. The sports broadcaster, influencer, and host of The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole podcast was spotted in Los Angeles by TMZ this week running errands after a workout, marking her first public appearance since Kelce and Swift's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Dressed in athletic wear and chatting with friends, Nicole looked relaxed as cameras caught up with her, offering no public reaction to one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

Her outing comes just days after Kelce and Swift officially confirmed their marriage following months of wedding speculation. Reports initially pointed to Rhode Island before the couple ultimately exchanged vows in Manhattan, where Madison Square Garden was transformed into an elaborate ceremony-and-reception space for roughly 1,000 guests. The celebration featured performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, while Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The guest list reflected the couple's wide circle of friends across sports and entertainment. Family members, NFL stars, musicians and celebrities filled the arena, while names including Selena Gomez, Simone Biles, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran were all linked to the festivities. Even Harry Styles—one of Taylor Swift’s famous exes—reportedly received an invitation but was unable to attend because of touring commitments. Styles’ fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, was, however, among the hobnobbing A-listers. One name notably absent from that list, however, was Nicole.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for roughly five years before ending their relationship in 2022. More than a year later, Kelce's relationship with Swift became public, eventually leading to their engagement in August 2025 and their highly publicized wedding that shut down NYC and earned the ire of politicians, commuters, and the NYPD.