Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is an NFL wide receiver known as "The Cheetah" for his exceptional speed, which has made him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the league since he entered the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. He was born on March 1, 1994, in Douglas, Georgia. He was a key contributor to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020 and was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, where he continued to post elite receiving numbers. Hill holds multiple NFL receiving records and has been selected to numerous Pro Bowls throughout his career. Off the field, Hill has endorsement deals with Adidas for footwear and apparel, as well as partnerships with PRIME Hydration, Grip Boost (including an equity stake), AutoNation, G.O.A.T. Fuel, and Hublot. His social media presence and outspoken personality have made him one of the more visible NFL players in digital media, and his speed-based brand identity has translated effectively into commercial partnerships that emphasize performance and athleticism.

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Tyreek Hill smiles prior to a Miami Dolphins game in September 2024.
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NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?

The speedy receiver remains unsigned as he recovers from a knee dislocation and ACL tear. Which teams will be interested in the veteran WR?

Matt Burke16 days ago
Tyreek Hill takes the field prior to the San Francisco 49ers-Miami Dolphins game in December 2024.
Bets

Tyreek Hill Free Agency Rumors: The Latest

The Chiefs remain the most likely landing spot for “The Cheetah,” but there are several WR-needy teams that could kick the tires for his services.

Matt Burke64 days ago
Tyreek Hill's Latest Trial Ends in Surprise Settlement
Sports

Tyreek Hill Settles Sophie Hall Injury Lawsuit Mid-Trial

Inside the influencer injury claim, flirtatious DMs, and the courtroom twist that abruptly ended Tyreek Hill’s civil trial in Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Tyreek Hill Assault Trial Begins as Ex-Miami Dolphins Star Says Victim Tripped Over His Dog
Sports

Tyreek Hill in Court Again as Sophie Hall Says Football Workout Left Her Needing Surgery

Influencer Sophie Hall says a football workout at Hill’s mansion left her needing knee surgery. His team blames his puppy and claims she knew the risks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Tyreek Hill.
Sports

Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife Seeking His Child Abuse Probe Records to Prove Violent Past

The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver was investigated for child abuse in 2019.

Joe Price79 days ago
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Tyreek Hill Rumored for New England Patriots Trade Amid Ongoing Marital Drama
Sports

Patriots Linked to Tyreek Hill After Dolphins Exit and Off-Field Turmoil

Tyreek Hill hits free agency after his Dolphins exit, with injury recovery and off-field issues looming as the Patriots emerge as a potential fit

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
Tyreek Hill.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Psych Exam Request Dismissed in Court Battle With OnlyFans Model

Sophie Hall is suing the wide receiver for allegedly breaking her leg during a 2023 backyard football drill.

Joshua Espinoza143 days ago
Miami Dolphins Announce Tyreek Hill's Release Following Injury and Divorce Drama
Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Tyreek Hill's Release Amid Injury and Divorce Drama

From All-Pro to free agent: what Tyreek Hill’s release means for the Dolphins, his future, and the ongoing divorce court fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
Tyreek Hill's Ex-Wife Scolded by Judge for Spending $196K of Spousal Support Money on a Bentley
Sports

Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Scolded by Judge Over $196K Bentley Purchase

Judge cuts requested $38K monthly support, questions Keeta Vaccaro’s Bentley purchase, business spending, and claimed luxury living expenses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and Keeta Vaccaro look on prior to a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Paying Ex Wife a Minimum of $20K Monthly In Divorce

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver previously gave his estranged wife Keeta Hill a one-time $500,000 payment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams333 days ago
Tyreek Hill speaks at a press conference, wearing a white tank top and towel, with a Miami Dolphins logo backdrop.
Sports

Tyreek Hill's 8-Month-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

The wide receiver’s daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital after showing concerning symptoms.

Brad Appleton352 days ago
Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill
Sports

Noah Lyles Cancels Race Against Tyreek Hill Citing Undisclosed 'Personal Reasons'

Hill accused the sprinter of ducking him on X after the news came out.

Trey Alston403 days ago
A man in a graphic t-shirt and a woman in a white blouse pose together at an EA Sports event backdrop.
Sports

Tyreek Hill’s Wife Reportedly Files for Divorce Following Domestic Dispute Call

The two have been married since November 2023.

Andrew W472 days ago
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Tyreek Hill wearing a Miami Dolphins shirt while standing on a football field.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Explains Meaning Behind 'Time for Me to Go Coach' Message

There was speculation that Hill wanted out of Miami or the NFL.

Jose Martinez583 days ago
Tyreek Hill
Sports

Tyreek Hill's Two Police Citations for Reckless Driving Dropped

He received them in September in a viral incident.

Trey Alston606 days ago
Split image of Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Reignites Feud With Noah Lyles After iShowSpeed Race

The Dolphins wide receiver and former track athlete said in August that he could beat the fastest man in the world in a race.

Jose Martinez625 days ago

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