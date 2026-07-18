Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Recalls Adam Sandler's 'Funny' and 'Sincere' Officiation

Among the surprises at one of the most secretive weddings of the year, Adam Sandler officiating the Madison Square Garden nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding might’ve stole the show.

Among guests was American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas, who appeared on the Thursday (July 16) episode of The Compound podcast and recounted Sandler marrying the new spouses. Swift and Kelce got married at the New York City venue during the Fourth of July weekend, and the ceremony was reportedly attended by more than 1,000 celerbrities and influential figures in business.

"Adam Sandler came down [the aisle], everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first," Thomas said around the 1:22:00 mark below. "He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere [and] sang a few things."