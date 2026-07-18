Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Recalls Adam Sandler's 'Funny' and 'Sincere' Officiation

Among the surprises at one of the most secretive weddings of the year, Adam Sandler officiating the Madison Square Garden nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding might’ve stole the show.
Among guests was American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas, who appeared on the Thursday (July 16) episode of The Compound podcast and recounted Sandler marrying the new spouses. Swift and Kelce got married at the New York City venue during the Fourth of July weekend, and the ceremony was reportedly attended by more than 1,000 celerbrities and influential figures in business.
"Adam Sandler came down [the aisle], everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first," Thomas said around the 1:22:00 mark below. "He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere [and] sang a few things."
Thomas added that the actor and comedian put his personal touch on traditional wedding vows. "In your typical vows the officiator says, 'For rich or for poor.' Adam said, 'You're not going to have to worry about that,’” he joked.
The businessman added that Sandler’s “key message” for the couple was to "kiss each other every day, in the morning, at night [and] after dinner."
Thomas also recalled Kelce’s vows, which he said lasted for 30 minutes and were “vulnerable.” “I was sitting there crying, and I was trying to hold it back until I look around and there's all these 300-pound men from the football business crying as well. So, I felt really comfortable [to] let go. I mean, it was very, very powerful,” Thomas recalled.
Sandler and Kelce connected while filming 2025 Netflix sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2, in which Kelce had a cameo as a waiter. Around the time the movie released, Sandler called Kelce a “gentle” and “nice” person who’s “funny as hell” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.