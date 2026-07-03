Quarterbacks

Few moments capture the drama of the NFL like Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV, where his 1-yard touchdown run sealed the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. Quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, who holds seven Super Bowl titles and spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and Aaron Rodgers, a multiple-time NFL MVP including 2011, with the Green Bay Packers, exemplify how the position demands both physical skill and strategic acumen. The quarterback’s role includes reading complex defensive schemes and executing plays like the two-minute drill, which has been pivotal in defining careers and seasons since the NFL’s inception. Fans follow quarterbacks by analyzing their performance during critical moments, such as Russell Wilson’s game-winning drives for the Seattle Seahawks or Joe Burrow’s leadership in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. These players often become synonymous with their teams’ identities, shaping franchise legacies through their leadership on and off the field. Complex covers quarterbacks by highlighting their statistical milestones, game-changing plays, and impact on the evolving strategies of professional football.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Diego Pavia in athletic gear holds a football, looking focused on a field.
Sports

Heisman Runner-Up QB Diego Pavia Signs Three-Year NFL Deal

The undrafted quarterback turned a rookie minicamp tryout into a three-year contract.

Mark Elibert79 days ago
Deion Sanders wearing a headset, sunglasses, and a "Buffaloes" shirt, with a CU Buffalos logo hat, stands on a field.
Sports

Colorado Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Dies in Crash at Age 23, Deion Sanders Confirms

Deion Sanders mourned the death of Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder, 23, who died after a fatal car accident.

Mark Elibert137 days ago
Drake Maye stands for the national anthem before the Patriots-Dolphins game.
Sports

Top 15 NFL Quarterbacks in 2026 (Updated)

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen top a list of the NFL’s best quarterbacks before the NFL playoffs begin.

Thomas Golianopoulos192 days ago
Cam Newton.
Sports

Cam Newton Says He Gets 'No Brady Deal’ in Black QB Media Pay Discussion

Not throwing shade at the G.O.A.T., Newton said he "can see why [Brady] makes the type of money that he does."

Jose Martinez210 days ago
Meet the 2025 Heisman Trophy Winner, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
Sports

Meet the 2025 Heisman Trophy Winner: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza, a QB with the Hoosiers, beat out other fan favorites, including Diego Paiva, for the trophy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Advertisement
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase talk strategy before a December 2024 game against the Titans.
Sports

The 10 Best QB-WR Combos in the NFL, 2025 Rankings

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s Thanksgiving reunion was a reminder of the duo’s dominance.

Aaron C. Mansfield226 days ago
NY Giants QB Jameis Winston Says Family Members Spent $400KMonth of His Money
Sports

NY Giants QB Jameis Winston Says His Family Was Burning Through $400K a Month of His Money

The Giants quarterback shared a candid story about the financial reality he faced after reaching the NFL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
Russell Wilson Launches $333 Cameo After Getting Benched by the NY Giants
Sports

Russell Wilson Launches $333 Cameo — Weeks After NY Giants Bench Him

You can get the quarterback to say 'Happy Birthday' to you... for the right price.

Bernadette Giacomazzo252 days ago
Drew Brees Thinks the Eagles Are 'Boring,' & Jalen Hurts Isn't a Star QB
Sports

Drew Brees Calls Eagles ‘Boring’ and Leaves Jalen Hurts Off His Top QB List

Despite the slam, Brees insists he 'respects Philly.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo294 days ago
Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bench during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Pop Culture

NFL Quarterback's Nail Art Makes Bold Mental Health Statement in Season Opener

In his first NFL game of the season, Caleb Williams uses nail art to raise awareness for mental health, catching fans’ attention nationwide.

Sienna Dubois 310 days ago
Advertisement
A split image showing a woman in bed on the left and a man in bed on the right, both wearing pink tops. Text above reads, "When you accidentally take melanin instead of melatonin to fall asleep."
Sports

Robert Griffin III Shares Skit of His Wife Turning Black After Mistaking Melanin Pill for Melatonin

RGIII, who said God has a sense of humor so people shouldn't be offended by everything, got mixed reactions from the skit online.

Mark Elibert510 days ago
Tom Brady and Bell Belichick
Sports

Tom Brady Laughs When Asked About Renting Car for Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Belichick, 72, and Jordan Hudson reportedly started dating in 2022.

Trey Alston520 days ago
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen shaking hands on a football field, surrounded by photographers and fans in a stadium.
Sports

The Top 10 Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now, Ranked

Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.

Brighid Tully575 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App