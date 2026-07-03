Quarterbacks

Few moments capture the drama of the NFL like Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV, where his 1-yard touchdown run sealed the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. Quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, who holds seven Super Bowl titles and spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and Aaron Rodgers, a multiple-time NFL MVP including 2011, with the Green Bay Packers, exemplify how the position demands both physical skill and strategic acumen. The quarterback’s role includes reading complex defensive schemes and executing plays like the two-minute drill, which has been pivotal in defining careers and seasons since the NFL’s inception. Fans follow quarterbacks by analyzing their performance during critical moments, such as Russell Wilson’s game-winning drives for the Seattle Seahawks or Joe Burrow’s leadership in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. These players often become synonymous with their teams’ identities, shaping franchise legacies through their leadership on and off the field. Complex covers quarterbacks by highlighting their statistical milestones, game-changing plays, and impact on the evolving strategies of professional football.