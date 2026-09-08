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The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Coming in 2026
From superhero blockbusters to highly anticipated sequels, these are the biggest films hitting theaters in 2026
31 Best Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked (2026)
From 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'It' we ranked the best horror movies of all time for 2026.
Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.
12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked
From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.
Super Bowl LX Ad Lineup: Every Brand & Commercial Confirmed So Far
Get the full list of confirmed Super Bowl LX advertisers, from Budweiser and Instacart, Pringles, and more — plus what to expect from their big-game commercials.
The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2026
GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platform
Avengers: Doomsday: 5 MCU Heroes Most Likely to Die
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.
The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked
From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.
The 10 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2026
From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026
The Most Popular Christmas Toys From Every Year From 1990-2010
From Tickle Me Elmo to Furbies to the Xbox 360, here's a look at the hottest toys that defined Christmas morning for generations of kids.
10 Alternative Christmas Movies Like Die Hard to Watch This Holiday Season
If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.
The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season
From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season
Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2025
A tribute to the pop culture icons like Ananda Lewis, Robert Redford, and more who passed away in 2025, celebrating their lasting impact on entertainment and beyond.
Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen
Kai Cenat's 10 Best Streaming Moments of 2025: LeBron, Kim Kardashian, and More
From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked
From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year
The 10 Best Video Games of 2025: ‘Metroid Prime 4,’ ‘Hades II,’ and More
From the triumphant return of ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' to the roguelike perfection of ‘Hades II’, 2025 delivered incredible games across every genre. Here are the year's best.
The Best Movie Performances From Rappers-Turned-Actors Over The Years (2025)
A look at hip-hop’s greatest contributions to film, from 1981 to now.