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Marc Griffin

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Marc "Spidey" Griffin is Complex's Pop Culture & Internet Editor hailing from the East side of Buffalo, NY

Joined August 2025 | 42 posts
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Latest Stories

A close-up of a man with a beard looking intently to the side, with "Complex 2026 Preview" text overlayed.

The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Coming in 2026

From superhero blockbusters to highly anticipated sequels, these are the biggest films hitting theaters in 2026

Marc Griffin171 days ago
A person in scrubs walks on an empty Westminster Bridge with Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in the background.

31 Best Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked (2026)

From 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'It' we ranked the best horror movies of all time for 2026.

Marc Griffin236 days ago
Characters from "Demon Slayer" in dynamic poses, featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, Mitsuri, and Muichiro wielding swords with colorful effects.

Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)

Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.

Marc Griffin236 days ago
A scene from a film with Denzel Washington, dressed in a tuxedo and holding a cigarette, sitting beside another man in a suit and hat.

12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked

From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.

Marc Griffin240 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter sits on the floor in a cozy room, holding a flower. A can of Pringles is nearby. Warm lighting fills the space.

Super Bowl LX Ad Lineup: Every Brand & Commercial Confirmed So Far

Get the full list of confirmed Super Bowl LX advertisers, from Budweiser and Instacart, Pringles, and more — plus what to expect from their big-game commercials.

Marc Griffin241 days ago
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A group of animated characters in a bar setting, with one man in a tank top and hat holding a beer bottle, others in the background.

The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2026

GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platform

Marc Griffin242 days ago
A superhero, likely Cyclops, emits a powerful red energy beam from his eyes amidst a fiery, chaotic background.

Avengers: Doomsday: 5 MCU Heroes Most Likely to Die

From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.

Marc Griffin253 days ago
Best sports video games list.

The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked

From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.

Marc Griffin255 days ago
A noir-style image of a mysterious figure in a fedora and mask with glowing eyes, labeled "2026 Complex Preview" in bold text.

The 10 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2026

From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026

Marc Griffin257 days ago
Santa Claus playing a Wii game at a store display, smiling and holding a controller. A child plays beside him.

The Most Popular Christmas Toys From Every Year From 1990-2010

From Tickle Me Elmo to Furbies to the Xbox 360, here's a look at the hottest toys that defined Christmas morning for generations of kids.

Marc Griffin269 days ago
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Bruce Willis in a scene from "Die Hard," holding a walkie-talkie and wearing a tank top, with a tense expression.

10 Alternative Christmas Movies Like Die Hard to Watch This Holiday Season

If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Marc Griffin270 days ago
Charlie Brown from "Peanuts" stands in the snow holding a small, sparse Christmas tree under a starry night sky.

The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season

From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season

Marc Griffin270 days ago
Split image: Left, a man in a suit with blond hair; right, a woman in a black dress with long earrings at an event.

Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2025

A tribute to the pop culture icons like Ananda Lewis, Robert Redford, and more who passed away in 2025, celebrating their lasting impact on entertainment and beyond.

Marc Griffin271 days ago
Donald Glover holding two Emmy awards, wearing a purple tuxedo with a bow tie, at the Emmy Awards event.

Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)

From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen

Marc Griffin271 days ago
Collage of a man celebrating with friends, posing on a red carpet, exiting a bus, and wearing a helmet with people around him.

Kai Cenat's 10 Best Streaming Moments of 2025: LeBron, Kim Kardashian, and More

From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.

Marc Griffin278 days ago
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Four images with "Best of 2025" text: a girl with braids, a man with glasses, a man with a small figure on his head, and a clown with red hair.

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked

From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year

Marc Griffin281 days ago
A collage of video game art with "Best of 2025" text. Features a futuristic armored character, fantasy landscapes, and stylized creatures.

The 10 Best Video Games of 2025: ‘Metroid Prime 4,’ ‘Hades II,’ and More

From the triumphant return of ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' to the roguelike perfection of ‘Hades II’, 2025 delivered incredible games across every genre. Here are the year's best.

Marc Griffin282 days ago
A man in a suit with a serious expression, film-style frame.

The Best Movie Performances From Rappers-Turned-Actors Over The Years (2025)

A look at hip-hop’s greatest contributions to film, from 1981 to now.

Marc Griffin283 days ago

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