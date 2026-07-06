Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: Trey Smith's Sister Catches Bouquet

“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory 🤍✨🤍,” she wrote alongside pictures showing what she and her younger brother wore to the wedding. “And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐 So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️ Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T! 🤍🥂🤍”

In a post celebrating Taylor and Travis’ wedding on Friday (July 3), Ashley Smith, the older sister of Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith, shared that she managed to catch the thrown bouquet.

The sister of Travis Kelce’s teammate Trey Smith has revealed that she was the lucky guest who caught Taylor Swift’s bouquet at the end of the elaborate wedding at Madison Square Garden .

Ashley works as a Manager of Player Engagement at the NFL League Office in New York City, but also co-leads the NFL’s Women’s Community. Her brother, meanwhile, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and was part of the lineup that won the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2024 alongside Travis Kelce.

Following their wedding at Madison Square Garden last week, a representative for Swift shared some details from the ceremony, which was strictly a no-phones affair.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” the statement read. “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Approximately 1,000 guests were present at MSG on Friday to celebrate the marriage. The guest list was, predictably, stacked and featured the likes of Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper. Taylor Swift’s aunt, Robin Gentry, also offered a few details when she was asked about the wedding.

“They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed," she said.