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Simone Biles Claps Back After Fan Questions Her Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Invite

Inside Simone Biles' low-key bond with Taylor Swift—and the sharp comment she dropped after a fan questioned her invite to the MSG wedding.

Simone Biles is Not Here For Your Questions About Why She Went to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

One of the biggest talking points after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding wasn't the ceremony itself—it was one guest on the invite list.

Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles, who attended the July 3 celebration alongside husband Jonathan Owens, found herself fielding questions after posting photos from the wedding. While fans complimented her look, one commenter wondered why she had even been invited, asking, "When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other? 😂"

Per People, Biles wasted little time shutting down the speculation. "Remember this," she replied. "I only show y'all what I want y'all to know."

Biles and her husband were among the thousands of athletes, musicians, actors, and longtime friends who gathered at Madison Square Garden after months of speculation surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding plans.

Following reports of possible ceremonies in Rhode Island and elsewhere, the couple ultimately married in New York’s Madison Square Garden before celebrating with roughly 1,000 guests, including family members, NFL stars and A-list entertainers.

Amazingly, the friendship between Swift and Biles dates back years, even if much of it has unfolded outside the spotlight. During the Tokyo Olympics, Swift narrated NBC's tribute to Biles after the gymnast withdrew from several events because of the "twisties," praising her resilience and calling her "perfectly human."

The tribute moved Biles, who responded online by thanking Swift, prompting the singer to reply that the gymnast had taught the world "a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience."

The admiration has continued since then. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Biles performed part of her floor routine to Swift's "...Ready For It?" during the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Swift later applauded the performance on social media, joking that she'd watched it repeatedly and declaring that Biles was more than "ready for it."

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