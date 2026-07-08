Chiefs Owner’s Wife Sets Record Straight on Swift-Kelce Wedding Rumors

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is setting the record straight when it comes to some of the rumors that have been swirling online about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s recent wedding.

Tavia, who was in attendance at the couple’s July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden, pushed back against the reports in a comment on Instagram after a video repeated claims that the wedding was not well organized.

One source claimed that “the champagne ran out really early” and that the food was not what one would expect from such a high-profile event.

“It was not great and served buffet-style with long lines if you wanted to eat,” the source alleged.

Tavia didn’t hold back with her defense of the wedding, referring to the claims as a “false narrative” and insisting that the star-studded event unfolded just as planned.