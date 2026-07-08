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Chiefs Owner’s Wife Sets Record Straight on Swift-Kelce Wedding Rumors

The Chiefs owner’s wife called the viral claims a ‘false narrative’ after reports claimed the star-studded wedding had champagne shortages, long lines and seating issues.

A woman in a red jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, stands in a stadium.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is setting the record straight when it comes to some of the rumors that have been swirling online about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s recent wedding.

Tavia, who was in attendance at the couple’s July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden, pushed back against the reports in a comment on Instagram after a video repeated claims that the wedding was not well organized.

One source claimed that “the champagne ran out really early” and that the food was not what one would expect from such a high-profile event.

“It was not great and served buffet-style with long lines if you wanted to eat,” the source alleged.

Tavia didn’t hold back with her defense of the wedding, referring to the claims as a “false narrative” and insisting that the star-studded event unfolded just as planned.

“They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony,” she wrote.

“It could not have been a more fabulous experience. And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay – not truth,” she added.

Like many of the famous guests in attendance, Tavia shared some photos from the memorable night on Instagram. The 54-year-old stunned in a long yellow floral gown while her husband, Clark, wore a dashing tuxedo.

“All dressed up in New York for a night that already feels like a song,” she captioned the post.

The Hunts’ oldest daughter, Gracie, also scored an invite to Travis and Taylor’s big day.

Gracie wore a turquoise beaded Cavalli gown and accessorized with a coordinating Valentino bag.

The Hunt family issued a statement expressing their joy for Swift and Kelce as they start this new chapter.

"We are overjoyed for them and wish them every blessing as they begin forever together. Love stories are always special, but the ones built on friendship, joy, resilience, and shared purpose are the ones that truly last,” the statement read.

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