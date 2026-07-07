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Ex-NFL Star Will Compton Won't Let Travis Kelce Wedding Snub Slide

After seeing Dean Blandino and other familiar faces at the star-studded ceremony, the former NFL linebacker had questions.

A football player in a black uniform with eye black, looking serious during a game.
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Retired NFL linebacker and podcast host Will Compton is making it clear that he still isn’t over not getting an invitation to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s recent wedding.

Compton first expressed his surprise earlier this week, but then later doubled down even further when photos from the star-studded event began flooding the news and social media.

Compton discussed the snub while speaking on his podcast Bussin’ With the Boys alongside his co-host, former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. He admitted the lack of an invite stung when he realized how many familiar faces did make the cut.

The former linebacker has been friends with Kelce for years. He has also regularly participated in Kelce’s annual Tight End University event.

He says that he initially brushed off the fact that he had not received an invitation. However, when he realized that Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino and others from Kelce’s circle were included in the celebration, his feelings changed.

He claimed he “didn’t think nothing of it” at first, until he saw that seemingly “everyone else” got invited.

He then turned to X to express his frustration, writing, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen Dean Blandino at Tight End University.”

Compton later discussed the snub with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy while on an episode of Wake Up Barstool.

Portnoy called Compton’s lack of an invite “stunning,” particularly because “everybody at Tight End U[niversity]” was there.

“I saw Dean Blandino got an invite. Is that real?” Compton asked.

However, it wasn’t just Compton that didn’t score an invite. Lewan, his podcast host, didn’t get one either.

Lewan seemed equally shocked and hurt by being left out of Kelce’s big day.

“I’m looking at these names. Yo, we’re boys, I’ve known you for over 10 years. We text and call each other. I’m clearly doing something wrong in our friendship, clearly something wrong… There’s clearly a blind spot I’m not seeing,” he said.

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