Ex-NFL Star Will Compton Won't Let Travis Kelce Wedding Snub Slide

Retired NFL linebacker and podcast host Will Compton is making it clear that he still isn’t over not getting an invitation to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s recent wedding.

Compton first expressed his surprise earlier this week, but then later doubled down even further when photos from the star-studded event began flooding the news and social media.

Compton discussed the snub while speaking on his podcast Bussin’ With the Boys alongside his co-host, former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. He admitted the lack of an invite stung when he realized how many familiar faces did make the cut.

The former linebacker has been friends with Kelce for years. He has also regularly participated in Kelce’s annual Tight End University event.

He says that he initially brushed off the fact that he had not received an invitation. However, when he realized that Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino and others from Kelce’s circle were included in the celebration, his feelings changed.