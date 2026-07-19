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Matty Healy Marries Gabbriette Bechtel at Madonna's Former Mansion

They tied the knot in a star-studded private ceremony at Castillo del Lago, overlooking Los Angeles.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (R) Gabbriette Bechtel attends the gala dinner celebrating new exhibition 'Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art' at V&A South Kensington on March 24, 2026 in London, England.
Images via Joseph Okpako/WireImage and Dave Benett/Getty Images for V&A

Matty Healy is officially a married man. The 1975 frontman tied the knot with model, actress, and musician Gabbriette Bechtel on Saturday (July 18) during a private ceremony at Castillo del Lago, the iconic Hollywood Hills mansion once owned by Madonna.

Healy, 37, and Bechtel, 28, exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony overlooking Los Angeles before celebrating with family and a celebrity-packed guest list that included Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel—Healy's bandmate in The 1975—as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson, Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O'Connor, and Quenlin Blackwell.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, Healy kissed his bride, who wore a classic white gown and veil, as photographers captured the newlyweds against the backdrop of the Spanish Colonial Revival estate.

Representatives for the couple confirmed the wedding to People, saying, "Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends."

For many fans, however, Healy's marriage inevitably revives memories of his brief but explosive relationship with Taylor Swift. Although the pair had been friends since 2014—famously swapping phone numbers and wearing each other's merchandise—their romance didn't become public until spring 2023, shortly after Swift's split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Healy appeared at multiple Eras Tour shows, and the pair were photographed together in New York before the relationship fizzled within weeks.

The romance became one of the year's most polarizing celebrity stories, with online backlash fueled by criticism of Healy's past controversies, including a widely condemned onstage Nazi gesture during a 2023 concert, and his racist remarks to Ice Spice, which prompted a response from the “Did It First” rapper.

Swift later appeared to process the relationship across several tracks on The Tortured Poets Department, with songs such as "Guilty as Sin?" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" widely interpreted as drawing from their short-lived but intense connection.

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