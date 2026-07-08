Travis Kelce Finally Reveals His Secret Taylor Swift Proposal Plan

Less than a week after officially tying the knot, Travis Kelce is finally sharing one of the biggest secrets behind his relationship with Taylor Swift: the moment he proposed. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the proposal during the season finale of New Heights, marking his first podcast appearance since the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Although the episode—featuring Tom Brady—was recorded before the wedding festivities, Kelce used the finale to reveal that he had been quietly planning his proposal while Swift sat beside him at the podcast's Season 4 premiere last August.

According to attendees, Swift and Kelce each read approximately 20 minutes of personal vows from gold-bound books before saying "I do." The wedding also reflected the couple's focus on family and guests. Embroidered monogrammed handkerchiefs were placed throughout the ceremony, while the reception featured games, raffles, and interactive experiences alongside live performances. "A huge smile never left either of their faces," one attendee said, describing the celebration as "very guest-centric" with "never a dull moment."