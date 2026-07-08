Travis Kelce Finally Reveals His Secret Taylor Swift Proposal Plan

Less than a week after officially tying the knot, Travis Kelce is finally sharing one of the biggest secrets behind his relationship with Taylor Swift: the moment he proposed.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the proposal during the season finale of New Heights, marking his first podcast appearance since the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Although the episode—featuring Tom Brady—was recorded before the wedding festivities, Kelce used the finale to reveal that he had been quietly planning his proposal while Swift sat beside him at the podcast's Season 4 premiere last August.
"Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic," Kelce said of the season opener. "During that recording, the entire time, I'm planning, like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after."
He added that the episode is "one I'll remember forever," confirming what many Swift fans had suspected for months—that he proposed immediately after Swift's appearance on the show.
The revelation arrives just days after Swift and Kelce confirmed their marriage following a headline-making wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden. After months of speculation surrounding possible ceremonies in Rhode Island and elsewhere, the couple ultimately exchanged vows in New York before celebrating with roughly 1,000 guests at the iconic venue.
The ceremony featured performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, while Swift's brother, Austin, served as her Man of Honor and Jason Kelce—the co-host of New Heights—stood beside his brother as Best Man.
Behind the scenes, the arena was transformed into what one guest described as "a forest," with trees, ferns, and white-covered seating creating an intimate setting inside one of the world's most recognizable venues.
According to attendees, Swift and Kelce each read approximately 20 minutes of personal vows from gold-bound books before saying "I do."
The wedding also reflected the couple's focus on family and guests. Embroidered monogrammed handkerchiefs were placed throughout the ceremony, while the reception featured games, raffles, and interactive experiences alongside live performances.
"A huge smile never left either of their faces," one attendee said, describing the celebration as "very guest-centric" with "never a dull moment."