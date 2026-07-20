Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Meant to Be,’ According to NFL Star’s Wife

More than two weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding captivated both the sports and entertainment worlds, one of the NFL's most recognizable couples is explaining why they weren't surprised the relationship ended in marriage. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, attended the couple's star-studded July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Speaking to E! News at the TIME100 Sports Gala, the pair reflected on the celebration—and why they believe Swift and Kelce were always a natural fit.

"You can just tell when they're together, they just click," Kyle said. "Their energy just makes so much sense." Kristin agreed, saying the connection between the newlyweds was obvious long before they exchanged vows. "I feel like they are so ready for it," she said. "They love each other so much. It seems just so easy, and you can just feel when they're around each other that it's just meant to be." The comments add another perspective to a wedding that has continued generating headlines since Swift and Kelce officially tied the knot after months of speculation surrounding the ceremony. What was initially rumored to be a Rhode Island wedding ultimately unfolded in New York, where Madison Square Garden was transformed into the venue for a celebration that drew roughly 1,000 guests from across sports, music and Hollywood.

The guest list included everyone from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes to Simone Biles, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. For Kristin, the day itself was every bit as memorable as the guest list. "It was legendary," she said. "It was epic. And we're so happy for them." Asked whether she had any marriage advice for the newlyweds, Kristin laughed off the idea that they needed any. "I feel like there's no advice in the world," she said. "There's no advice when you see people who love each other. That's the advice—find someone that you love."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has unfolded in the public eye since they went public in 2023, culminating in their August 2025 engagement and one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings.