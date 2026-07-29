Joe Buck Reveals the Tearful Moment Travis Kelce Saw Taylor Swift Walk Down the Aisle

"Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Buck recalled on the Starkville podcast . "And then, you know, when [Swift] walked out, he was a puddle."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is still delivering new moments weeks after the ceremony—and this one may be the most emotional yet.

Buck's story adds another behind-the-scenes detail to a wedding that has continued making headlines long after the last guest left Madison Square Garden. After months of speculation over where the couple would marry, Swift and Kelce exchanged vows before roughly 1,000 guests, including family members, NFL stars, Hollywood actors, and music industry heavyweights.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks helped turn the reception into one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

But according to Buck, it wasn't the guest list or the spectacle that stood out most—it was the vows.

"They were long," he said. "They were really well written. They were funny. They were sweet. They were emotional."

That account echoes comments from fellow wedding guest Jonathan Thomas, who recently revealed on The Compound & Friends podcast that both Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows and each spoke for nearly 30 minutes. Kelce went first, Thomas said, admitting, "He probably spoke for 30 minutes. And I don't want to violate his privacy, but I was crying."