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Joe Buck Reveals the Tearful Moment Travis Kelce Saw Taylor Swift Walk Down the Aisle

Inside Joe Buck’s emotional play-by-play of the Swift–Kelce vows, from a teary tight end to a star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony.

Travis Kelce Was a 'Puddle' Watching Taylor Swift Walk Down the Aisle, Says Sportscaster Guest
Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Sportscaster Joe Buck says Travis Kelce was an emotional "puddle" as Taylor Swift and his nieces walked down the aisle at their July 3 Madison Square Garden wedding attended by about 1,000 guests.
  • Buck and fellow guest Jonathan Thomas describe the couple’s self-written vows as long, funny, deeply emotional, and unmistakably Swift’s voice, with each reportedly speaking for around 30 minutes.
  • Adam Sandler officiated and added levity by joking about the "for richer or poorer" line, while performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks helped turn the reception into a major celebrity event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is still delivering new moments weeks after the ceremony—and this one may be the most emotional yet.

Veteran sportscaster Joe Buck, who attended the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, says the Kansas City Chiefs star completely broke down as Swift walked down the aisle, offering the clearest firsthand account yet of the ceremony's biggest moment.

"Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Buck recalled on the Starkville podcast. "And then, you know, when [Swift] walked out, he was a puddle."

Buck's story adds another behind-the-scenes detail to a wedding that has continued making headlines long after the last guest left Madison Square Garden. After months of speculation over where the couple would marry, Swift and Kelce exchanged vows before roughly 1,000 guests, including family members, NFL stars, Hollywood actors, and music industry heavyweights.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks helped turn the reception into one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

But according to Buck, it wasn't the guest list or the spectacle that stood out most—it was the vows.

"They were long," he said. "They were really well written. They were funny. They were sweet. They were emotional."

That account echoes comments from fellow wedding guest Jonathan Thomas, who recently revealed on The Compound & Friends podcast that both Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows and each spoke for nearly 30 minutes. Kelce went first, Thomas said, admitting, "He probably spoke for 30 minutes. And I don't want to violate his privacy, but I was crying."

Swift followed with vows Thomas described as unmistakably her own.

"She also wrote her own vows," he said. "She probably spoke for 30 minutes... it was poetic. She's a writer."

The ceremony also had its lighter moments. Thomas recalled Sandler getting one of the day's biggest laughs by tweaking the traditional wedding script. Instead of simply saying "for richer or for poorer," the comedian quipped, "You're not going to have to worry about that."

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