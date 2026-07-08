Why None of Taylor Swift’s Godchildren Were in Her Wedding Party

Taylor Swift has five godchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 11-years-old. However, none were included in her wedding.

Swift and Travis Kelce were married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Around 1,000 guests attended the lavish celebration. However, fans were quick to point out that there were some notable faces missing.

Swift is the godmother of actress Jaime King’s 10-year-old son Leo Newman. Neither King nor her son was in attendance.

King and Swift used to be very close. However, King has gone through a turbulent past several years and has struggled through a divorce from her ex-husband, Kyle Newman, and a bitter custody battle, as well as issues with substance use.

In March 2025, Kyle Newman was awarded sole physical custody of the former couple's sons, James and Leo, after King failed to complete court-ordered requirements, including a drug and alcohol treatment program.