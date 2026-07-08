Why None of Taylor Swift’s Godchildren Were in Her Wedding Party

Taylor Swift has five godchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 11-years-old. However, none were included in her wedding.
Swift and Travis Kelce were married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Around 1,000 guests attended the lavish celebration. However, fans were quick to point out that there were some notable faces missing.
Swift is the godmother of actress Jaime King’s 10-year-old son Leo Newman. Neither King nor her son was in attendance.
King and Swift used to be very close. However, King has gone through a turbulent past several years and has struggled through a divorce from her ex-husband, Kyle Newman, and a bitter custody battle, as well as issues with substance use.
In March 2025, Kyle Newman was awarded sole physical custody of the former couple's sons, James and Leo, after King failed to complete court-ordered requirements, including a drug and alcohol treatment program.
A source close to King told Page Six that the actress’s relationship with Swift has “suffered because of the personal challenges” she has “faced over the past few years.”
“Taylor gets really close to the people in front of her fast. She and Jaime just happened to be friends when Jaime was pregnant, and that’s why Jaime asked [Swift to be godmother] — but they didn’t have a super long history together. Taylor and Jaime haven’t been spotted together in years,” another source claimed.
According to Page Six, Swift is also the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four children: Olin, 3, Betty, 6, Inez, 9, and James, 11.
Swift and Lively were close friends for a long time. Nevertheless, the friendship seemingly deteriorated after Swift was pulled into Lively’s legal battle against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.
As part of the legal drama, private texts between Swift and Lively were publicly released. In one exchange, Swift admitted to Lively that she felt there had been “a little bit of a shift” in their friendship.
Instead, Jason Kelce's daughters served as flower girls on Swift and Kelce's wedding day.