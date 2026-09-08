Helen Storms
Latest Stories
Celebs Reportedly Begged Apple CEO for Unreleased $1,999 Foldable iPhone
Apple’s new CEO reportedly had Hollywood stars asking to get 'on the list' after showing off the still-unreleased iPhone Duo during Emmy weekend.
Andrew Garfield, Owen Thiele and More Celebs Stranded After Emergency Landing
Owen Thiele made the most of the unexpected stop in Albuquerque by befriending fellow passengers and heading to Dave & Buster’s while they waited for a replacement flight.
Man Accused of Stealing Krispy Kreme Truck Says He Was on a ‘Quest’
Police say the 35-year-old was found with the truck near a wooded area and told officers he needed to 'accomplish the objective.'
Rumer Willis Seeks Emergency Custody Change Over Ex’s Visits With Daughter
The actress alleges Derek Richard Thomas violated custody orders and exercised unsafe judgment as his visits were set to transition to unsupervised overnights.
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star EJAE Says Leonardo DiCaprio Threw Off Her Performance
The ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ star says one perfectly timed glance at Leonardo DiCaprio made an already nerve-wracking BAFTAs performance even harder.
The ‘Baby Shark’ Kid Is All Grown Up — And Making His K-Pop Debut
Years after dancing in one of the most viral hits on YouTube, the 'Baby Shark' kid is stepping back into the spotlight.
DaBaby's Massive North Carolina Mansion Hits the Market for $6.9 Million
The 11,241-square-foot gated compound features a private theater, half football field, pool, arcade, barbershop and more.
Tedde Moore, Beloved ‘A Christmas Story’ Teacher, Dies at 79
The actress behind Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields, died surrounded by family in Ontario at age 79.
Will Ferrell Says Gene Hackman Was ‘Very Intimidating’ During Brief On-Set Meeting
Will Ferrell says a brief but ‘intimidating’ interaction with the late Gene Hackman left a lasting impression on him.
Diana Ross Is Bringing Her Legendary Hits Back to Las Vegas
Music icon Diana Ross is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with three newly announced shows.
Kaylee Hottle’s Mom Pays Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lost in Fatal Crash
In a nearly four-minute video, Ketsi Hottle reflects on the privilege of being Kaylee’s mother and the presence she still feels.
LeBron James Talks About His Mission to Bring Golf to the Next Generation
The NBA superstar says golf is more than a hobby and wants kids who look like him to feel welcome on the course.
How Beyoncé and Rihanna Brought High Fashion to the World Cup Final
Beyoncé wore custom LaQuan Smith while Rihanna paired a Vetements football jersey with suede stiletto boots.
FDA Backtracks After Taylor Farms Lettuce Test Turns Out to Be False Positive
No product sample has a confirmed positive Cyclospora result, but Taylor Farms’ recall remains active as officials investigate more than 1,600 illnesses.
New Video Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car After Domestic Violence Arrest
The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty to simple assault after allegedly striking someone during a domestic dispute.
‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Breaks Silence After Frightening NBC Studio Scare
The anchor assured viewers he was ‘safe and sound’ after an intruder allegedly directed a racial slur at him near Studio 1A.
‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Confronted in Terrifying NBC Studio Security Breach
The man reportedly entered looking for Al Roker before allegedly lunging at Craig Melvin and shouting a racial slur.
Marcello Hernandez Roasts Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest With ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Joke at the ESPYs
While congratulating Caleb Williams on his ‘Madden’ cover, Hernandez joked that Tiger Woods would appear on the cover of ‘Grand Theft Auto.’