Rich The Kid

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NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rich The Kid performs on stage at Loud Park on November 23, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. US rapper and producer Kanye West gets in a car after arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Kanye West will hold a concert in Shanghai on July 12.
Music

Rich the Kid Says With “Carnival,” He Contributed to Ye's 'Last' Hit

Rich the Kid was featured on Grammy-nominated Ye single "Carnival."

Jaelani Turner-Williams184 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Eladio Carrión performs during his Don KBRN World Tour at Barclays Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Young Miko performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - JULY 12: Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 12, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec.
Music

Eladio Carrión Brings Out Young Miko, Ty Dolla Sign and Rich the Kid in NYC

The Latin trap and reggaeton artist brought out some special guests for his sold-out Barclays Center performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams314 days ago
Rich the Kid attending an event, Kendrick Lamar on stage.
Music

Rich The Kid Reveals How Kendrick Lamar Got on 'New Freezer'

"No Freezer" was featured on Rich The Kid's debut album 'The World Is Yours.'

Mark Elibert678 days ago
Music

Kanye Appears on Two Songs on Rich the Kid's 'Life's a Gamble' Album After Ye Announced Retirement

The album arrives shortly after Ye told Rich that he's retiring from music.

tara mahadevan728 days ago
Kanye West and Tyshawn Jones stand side-by-side in different locations. Kanye wears a white robe, while Tyshawn wears a dark knit sweater with a hood
Music

Ye Tells Rich the Kid He's Retiring From Professional Music: 'Not Sure What Else to Do'

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are executive producers of Rich the Kid’s ‘Life’s a Gamble’ album.

Mark Elibert738 days ago
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Ye wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses, sitting among a crowd at an event
Music

Ye Raps About Being Treated 'Like a Deadbeat' on New Rich the Kid Track: 'They Bought My Son a New Dad'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is joined by his 'Vultures' partner Ty Dolla Sign for "Gimme a Second 2."

Trace William Cowen756 days ago
Negative-style image of a figure with hand signs, wearing heavy clothing and a necklace; contains a parental advisory label
Music

Peso Pluma Drops 'Éxodo' Album f/ Cardi B, Quavo, Rich the Kid, and More

The double album features the Cardi B collaboration "Put Em in the Fridge."

Joe Price757 days ago
Person on stage performing, wearing a logoed hoodie, gesturing upwards with one hand
Music

Rich the Kid Shuts Down Claims That He Was ‘Lucky’ to Be on 'Vultures' Hit “Carnival”: 'I Chose the Beat’

Elliott Wilson previously called Rich the "luckiest n***a on the planet" for teaming up with Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, and Playboi Carti on the 'Vultures' track.

Joe Price819 days ago
Man with dreadlocks and headscarf, wearing a necklace, looking at the camera
Music

Rich the Kid Tells Wild Origin Story of His 'Magic' Phone With 'Everybody's Contacts in the World'

The rapper plans on releasing his long-awaited fourth solo studio album 'Life's a Gamble' later this year.

Jose Martinez819 days ago
Singer in black outfit performing on stage; person in hockey mask and leather jacket on the street
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Doubles Down on Calling Out 'Antisemite' Kanye West After Uncleared "Iron Man" Sample

A live version of the Black Sabbath track was originally used as a turnaround on "Carnival" but was later removed.

Trace William Cowen871 days ago
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Music

Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid Gifted Custom Inter Milan Jerseys While Attending Match

The three artists were joined by Ty Dolla Sign, Bianca Censori, and Jaden Smith.

tara mahadevan878 days ago
Music

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1' Album: Features and Production Credits

'Vultures' boasts appearances from North West, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

tara mahadevan886 days ago
Music

Rich the Kid Arrested After Defying Police by Entering Hotel Amid Bomb Threat

Rich the Kid was taken into custody for two misdemeanors.

tara mahadevan949 days ago
Music

Rich the Kid Issues Public Apology to Fiancée Over Alleged Infidelity

Rich the Kid has publicly apologized to his fiancée Tori Brixx for his alleged infidelity after he was accused of paying a woman to keep his cheating secret.

Joe Price1156 days ago
This is a photo of Rich the Kid
Music

Rich the Kid Reportedly Paid Woman $35,000 to Keep Pregnancy a Secret From Fiancée, Lawsuit Shows

Rich the Kid has reportedly been served with a lawsuit that states Jane Doe was paid hush money to keep her pregnancy a secret from Rich's fiancée.

Mark Elibert1175 days ago
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03 Greedo Album
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03 Greedo Drops 'Halfway There' Mixtape f/ Rich the Kid, Ty Dolla Sign, Babyface Ray, and More

03 Greedo has released his first post-prison mixtape 'Halfway There,' which features appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Babyface Ray, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1211 days ago
ich the Kid attends Celine at The Wiltern
Music

Rich the Kid Pays Tribute to Takeoff With New Tattoo

The piece was done by Tattoo MF Red, a Tampa-based artist who reportedly completed the ink in half an hour. You can check out the hand tattoo here.

Joshua Espinoza1269 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs at 2021 Made In America festival
Music

Here's Bobby Shmurda's Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Among those mentioned on Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2022" is Bobby Shmurda, who he name drops when referencing the Brooklyn rapper’s beef with NBA YoungBoy.

Brad Callas1290 days ago

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