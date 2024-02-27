Ozzy Osbourne Not Backing Down on Calling Out 'Antisemite' Kanye West After Uncleared "Iron Man" Sample

Ozzy Osbourne is still upset about the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s use of a live version of the Black Sabbath track “Iron Man” on his and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Carnival.”
Speaking with Rolling Stone this week, Ozzy argued that it would be “wrong” for him to not speak out against Ye, whom he previously slammed as “an antisemite” who’s “caused untold heartache to many" in recent years.
Previously, both Ozzy and Sharon publicly called Ye out for his live use of the sample. On the formally released version of Vultures 1, the turnaround in "Carnival," which also features Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, is replaced with Ye's own "Hell of a Life." The Sabbath-inspired track from 2010, released as part of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, sees Ozzy credited as a writer.
“With the current state of affairs, you don’t need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind,” Ozzy told RS on Tuesday. “It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”
The Godfather of Medal continued, stating that he doesn’t want his music to be linked with any such discrimination.
“I don’t want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that,” he said.
“Carnival,” sans the live “Iron Man” sample from 1983, is currently at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, where it debuted at No. 3. Vultures 1, meanwhile, debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart earlier this month and has since notched a second week at No. 1. Vultures 2 is slated to arrive next month.