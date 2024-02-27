Ozzy Osbourne Not Backing Down on Calling Out 'Antisemite' Kanye West After Uncleared "Iron Man" Sample

Ozzy Osbourne is still upset about the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s use of a live version of the Black Sabbath track “Iron Man” on his and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Carnival.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone this week, Ozzy argued that it would be “wrong” for him to not speak out against Ye, whom he previously slammed as “an antisemite” who’s “caused untold heartache to many" in recent years.