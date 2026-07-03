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Latest Stories

Cardi B with red hair and a matching outfit at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on November 8, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She’s Struggling Financially, Says She Spends $3 Million a Month

The Grammy winner, known for her love of luxury brands, was criticized online for partnerning with fast-fashion company SHEIN.

Alex Ocho588 days ago
Diddy fundraising dinner
Music

Diddy, Beyoncé, and Drake Are the Highest-Paid Musicians of 2017

And the Weekend wasn't far behind on the latest 'Forbes' list.

Shawn Setaro3142 days ago

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