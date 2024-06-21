Peso Pluma Drops 'Éxodo' Album f/ Cardi B, Quavo, Rich the Kid, and More

For the second disc, he's recruited some heavy hitters outside his usual comfort zone. Cardi B features on the track "Put Em in the Fridge," which the rapper hyped on social media ahead of the arrival of Éxodo. The disc features a Rich the Kid collaboration with "Gimme a Second," Quavo on the track "Pa Na Pensar," and DJ Snake for "Teka." Anitta, Arcángel, and Ryan Castro also appear.

Listen to the full album via Spotify and Apple Music.