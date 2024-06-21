Peso Pluma Drops 'Éxodo' Album f/ Cardi B, Quavo, Rich the Kid, and More

After scoring a huge hit last summer with Génesis, Peso Pluma has delivered the star-studded follow-up album Éxodo.
Split across two discs, Peso Pluma's ambitious follow-up sees him teaming up with various collaborators, both familiar and new. On the 16-track first disc, he sticks to música Mexicana with collaborators including Oscar Maydon, Chino Pacas, and Tito Double P.
For the second disc, he's recruited some heavy hitters outside his usual comfort zone. Cardi B features on the track "Put Em in the Fridge," which the rapper hyped on social media ahead of the arrival of Éxodo. The disc features a Rich the Kid collaboration with "Gimme a Second," Quavo on the track "Pa Na Pensar," and DJ Snake for "Teka." Anitta, Arcángel, and Ryan Castro also appear.
Listen to the full album via Spotify and Apple Music.
The arrival of Éxodo comes after a huge 2023 for the Mexican megastar, who was named YouTube's most streamed artist last year. He also picked up eight wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, cementing his place as one of the biggest artists in Latin music. Earlier this year, he was brought out as a special guest by Drake during the It's All a Blur Tour.