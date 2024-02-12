Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1' Album: Features and Production Credits

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unleashed their first joint project, Vultures Volume One, under their duo, ¥$.

Accompanied by album artwork that presumably features Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, Yeezy and Ty unveiled their project by hosting two sold-out arena-sized listening parties in Chicago and New York, the latter of which included an appearance from Playboi Carti.

With no real release date, Vultures was encased in skepticism for months, as Yeezy continued teasing the project after initially announcing its impending arrival in October 2023. There is also apparently more to come, with West sharing that Volume One is the first of his and Dolla Sign’s three-part joint project series.

Vultures Volume One follows Kanye’s 2022 album, Donda 2. He and Ty are longtime collaborators who have previously both appeared on the tracks, “Ego Death,” “Everything We Need,” “Real Friends,” “Only One,” and “Junya Pt 2.”

We’ve broken down all the features and production credits for Vultures, expressly for fans who appreciate how their favorite artists piece together albums.

See more below and listen to the project here.