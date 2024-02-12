Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1' Album: Features and Production Credits

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unleashed their first joint project, Vultures Volume One, under their duo, ¥$.
Accompanied by album artwork that presumably features Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, Yeezy and Ty unveiled their project by hosting two sold-out arena-sized listening parties in Chicago and New York, the latter of which included an appearance from Playboi Carti.
With no real release date, Vultures was encased in skepticism for months, as Yeezy continued teasing the project after initially announcing its impending arrival in October 2023. There is also apparently more to come, with West sharing that Volume One is the first of his and Dolla Sign’s three-part joint project series.
Vultures Volume One follows Kanye’s 2022 album, Donda 2. He and Ty are longtime collaborators who have previously both appeared on the tracks, “Ego Death,” “Everything We Need,” “Real Friends,” “Only One,” and “Junya Pt 2.”
We’ve broken down all the features and production credits for Vultures, expressly for fans who appreciate how their favorite artists piece together albums.
See more below and listen to the project here.
“Stars”
Written by: Barrington Hendricks, Dijon Duenas, H. Kwapis, Isaac De Boni, J. Karaszewski, Kanye West, M. Leon, Michael Mulé, Q. Miller, Tyrone Griffin Jr. (Ty Dolla Sign)
Produced by: JPEGMafia, FnZ, Sean Leon, Shdøw, Ye
“Keys to My Life”
Written by: I. Love, K. West, Timothy Mosley, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: Hubi, Ye, Shdøw, Timbaland, Veyis, Vinnyforgood
“Paid”
Written by: A. Kilhoffer, Christopher Dotson, C. Hailey, Denzel Curry, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, K. West
Produced by: Chrishan, Kilhoffer, Ye, Stryv, Wax Motif
“Talking” f/ North West
Written by: A. Clemons, Jr., Cydel Young, D. Camper Jr., E. Davadi, Ernest Wilson, James Litherland, K. West, North West, S. “Mamii” Nichols, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: DJ Camper, Edsclusive, James Blake, No I.D., Ye
“Back to Me” f/ Freddie Gibbs
Written by: A. Aswad, Charles Njapa, Danny Chien, Fredrick Tipton (Freddie Gibbs), K. West, Mike Dean, Quavious Marshall, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: 88-Keys, AyoAA, Mike Dean, Wax Motif, Ye
“Hoodrat”
Written by: M. Yusef, C. Njapa, K. West, R. Booker, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: 88-Keys
“Do It” f/ YG
Written by: C. Dotson, Dijon McFarlane, DTP, Ermias Asghedom, Fresh, K. West, Keenon Jackson (YG), Kevin Gomringer, Lukas Leth, Tim Gomringer, T. Griffin Jr., Wesley Glass
Produced by: BLDTP, Chrishan, Cubeatz, Lukas, Mustard, Wheezy, Ye
“Paperwork” f/ Quavo
Written by: B. Gioia, K. West, Nasir Pemberton, Q. Marshall, T. Griffin Jr. V. Hugo dos Santos
Produced by: Digital Nas, DJ Roca, DJ Vitinho Beat, Ye
“Burn”
Written by: A. Wynter, C. Dotson, K. West, M. Ristorp, S. Lindley, T. Griffin Jr., T. Thompson
Produced by: Azul, Beam, Chrishan, Rissi, The Legendary Traxster, Ye
“Fuk Sumn” f/ Playboi Carti and Travis Scott
Written by: A. Aswad, B. Hendricks, C. Dotson, Jacques Webster (Travis Scott), Jordan Carter (Playboi Carti), K. West, N. Pemberton, P. Beauregard, Q. Miller, R. Cooper, T. Mosley, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: AyoAA, Chrishan, Digital Nas, Hubi, JPEGMafia, Shdøw, Timbaland, Ye
“Vultures” f/ Bump J and Lil Durk
Written by: C. Young, Durk Banks (Lil Durk), G. Rudman Rambali, J. Harris, K. West, M. Williams, M. Barrow, O. Wilder, R. Cubina, Terrance Boykin (Bump J), T. Griffin Jr., W. Glass
Produced by: Ambezza, Juice, Marlonwiththeglasses, Ojivolta, Rambali, Ty Dolla Sign, Wheezy, Ye
“Carnival” f/ Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid
Written by: J. Carter, Dimitri Roger (Rich the Kid), G. Dickinson, K. West, M. Williams, N. Pemberton, R. Cubina, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: Digital Nas, Lab Cook, Ojivolta, Ye
“Beg Forgiveness” f/ Chris Brown
Written by: B. Hendricks, Christopher Brown (Chris Brown), K. West, L. Holmes, N. Pemberton, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: Digital Nas, JPEGMafia, London on da Track, Ye
“Good (Don’t Die)”
Written by: E. Wilson, K. West, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: No I.D., Ye
“Problematic”
Written by: A. Slonka, C. Njapa, K. West, T. Griffin Jr.
Produced by: 88-Keys, Slonka, Ye
“King”
Written by: B. Hendricks, K. West, L. Nowhere, T. Griffin Jr., W. Glass
Produced by: JPEGMafia, Lester Nowhere, Wheezy