Lil Baby

Lil Baby is an Atlanta rapper and songwriter who broke into the hip-hop scene in 2017 with his mixtape *Perfect Timing*. His melodic flow and candid lyricism quickly earned him recognition within the trap subgenre, especially through collaborations with Gunna and Drake. His 2020 album *My Turn* reached multi-platinum status, cementing his role as a leading voice in modern Southern rap. Lil Baby’s defining feature is his ability to blend raw street storytelling with sleek, radio-ready beats, creating tracks that resonate across diverse audiences. Fans return for his authentic portrayal of contemporary urban life and his knack for delivering memorable hooks, which have made songs like "Drip Too Hard" and "The Bigger Picture" cultural touchstones in hip-hop.

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Lil Baby in a leather jacket, black cap, and red leather pants poses on a red carpet with a "Fanatics" backdrop.
Music

Lil Baby Unveils Stylish Video for Pharrell-Produced Track "Dead Fresh"

Directed by Kid Art, the cinematic visual pairs Lil Baby's rags-to-riches anthem with high-fashion looks as the Grammy-winning rapper kicks off a new era with Pharrell Williams.

Mark Elibert9 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Lil Baby attends Allure Saturdays Hosted By Big Meech at Allure Gentlemen's Club on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Baby’s Hemp Brand Countersued for Allegedly Violating NDA

Lil Baby's company, The Holding Co., originally sued hemp brand Bay Smokes over alleged faulty and contaminated products.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Lil Baby and Drake
Music

Lil Baby Appears to Stand With Drake in Beef: ‘I Already Picked My Side’

The caption seemed to suggest that Baby chose Drizzy's side after his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

tara mahadevan87 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Lil Baby during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lil Baby's Company Sues Over Alleged E. Coli, Mold in Hemp Products (UPDATE)

The rapper's business claims that WHAM!-branded hemp products contain contaminated ingredients and excessive THC.

Jaelani Turner-Williams110 days ago
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Lil Baby Official/YouTube
Music

Lil Baby Invests in His Old Neighborhood, Plots Affordable Housing

The 'WHAM' rapper visited the Oakland City neighborhood with his sons Jason and Loyal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
Left: Lil Baby in a black cap and fur jacket. Right: Andrew Tate with sunglasses and a leopard print shirt.
Music

Lil Baby Blasted for Posing With Andrew Tate for Photo in Dubai

Social media users weighed in on the unexpected link up between the Atlanta rapper and the accused sex trafficker.

Alex Ocho211 days ago
Lil Baby attends Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025.
Music

OnlyFans Model Trinity 'Jaw Morant' Cheatham Wants Lil Baby to Apologize to Her

Cheatham, who claimed she never said that her and Lil Baby had sex, wants the rapper to apologize for allegedly calling her a liar.

Jose Martinez219 days ago
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Lil Yachty and Lil Baby
Music

Lil Baby, Lil Yachty Join Forces for Holiday Toy Drive in Atlanta

The two rappers' respective community organizations united to serve over 2,000 youth.

tara mahadevan220 days ago
Album cover of "Freestyle" by Lil Baby, featuring a child holding money, with tattoos and a serious expression.
Music

Lil Baby "Freestyle" / Instrumental 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

A limited reissue of the Atlanta rapper's classic cut is now available on foggy-horizon grey vinyl as part of the Singles' Day Collection.

Complex Staff239 days ago
Ryan Garcia and Lil Baby have shown off YoungLA's latest Batman collab
Style

YoungLA Teams Up With Ryan Garcia and Lil Baby For Exclusive Batman Collab

YoungLA is stepping into Gotham with their new Batman collab alongside Lil Baby and Ryan Garcia.

Eli Lippman251 days ago
NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Music

The City of Atlanta Denies Giving NBA YoungBoy a Key to the City After "I Hate Youngboy" Performance

Moments after he had a ceremony onstage receiving the apparent honor, he performed his diss song "I Hate YoungBoy" where he disses Atlanta rappers like Lil Baby and Gucci Mane.

Joe Price287 days ago

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