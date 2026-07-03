Rich Kidd

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Music

Boi-1da Says He Didn't Know Jack Harlow Was White When He First Heard His Music

The two linked up again on Harlow's most recent project 'Jackman' with Boi-1da producing "Blame On Me."

Louis Pavlakos1100 days ago
naturally born strangers
Music

Premiere: Naturally Born Strangers Bring the Heat With "Sriracha" Video

The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona have just dropped a visual “Sriracha,” a track off their upcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.

dcowie1948 days ago
naturally born strangers
Music

PREMIERE: Naturally Born Strangers Return With Two New Tracks

The Toronto hip-hop supergroup—comprised of Rich Kidd, Tona, and Adam Bomb—re-emerge with two new songs, “Sriracha” and “Michael’s First Nose."

dcowie2023 days ago
Montreal Speng Squire Expressions of Now
Music

Speng Squire's "Expressions of Now" Is Your Perfect Long Weekend Listen

The Montreal artist just dropped his debut full-length project featuring production frrom DRTWRK, Sevn Thomas, Rich Kidd and more.

jayemkayem3380 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Yours Truly, T.Y.’s “Do It” ft/ Rich Kidd

T.Y. is doing it big for Steel City.

Aaron Zorgel4062 days ago
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Music

Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video, f/ Adam Bomb

Watch Tona’s “Long Winded Road” Video

Aaron Zorgel4201 days ago

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