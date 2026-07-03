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Marco Polo, Naturally Born Strangers, P Reign, Saukrates, and Tre Mission are all up for the award.Aaron Zorgel
How much do the biggest artists in rap charge for features? Here's what Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Polo G, DaBaby, and more say they charge for guest verses.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Meek Mill, J. Cole, Wale, Yo Gotti, Kali Uchis, SZA, Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid, Burna Boy, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid link up for their first-ever collaborative album, 'Trust Fund Babies,' which serves as Wayne's latest project since 2020's 'Funeral.'Brad Callas