Ye Raps About Being Treated 'Like a Deadbeat' on New Rich the Kid Track: 'They Bought My Son a New Dad'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West laments about being "a king" who’s treated "like a peasant" in a new song with his and Ty Dolla Sign’s "Carnival" collaborator Rich the Kid.

"Gimme a Second 2," out Friday, arrives a month after the original "Gimme a Second," which featured Peso Pluma. Both songs, as well as the Vultures 1 hit "Carnival," are set to appear on Rich's forthcoming Life's a Gamble album.

Both Ye and Ty pop up for the third and final verse of "Gimme a Second 2." In that verse, included below, Ye raps that his oldest child said he's "not going to Heaven." From there, he tells listeners he was treated "like a deadbeat" and accused of not being "present." Later, Ye raps, "They bought my son a new dad." The 24-time Grammy winner follows that up with an assertion that he doesn't "give a fuck about shit," adding, "I'm irreverent."

My oldest said, 'Daddy not going to Heaven'

Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn't present

They was tryna treat a king like a peasant

They bought my son a new dad like it's no headache

I don't give a fuck about shit, I'm irreverent

Last time I got hella hate

Treated like I wasn't intellige'

Real body, but they hella fake

Gettin' tours, I got hella dates

The pussy tight, the money right, she gon' sell a bit

Then they walk around like she celibate

In a 2023 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, who was married to Ye for seven years, revealed that she had "recently hired a manny" because she "really wanted a male around" for the former couple's children. Ye was "so nice" to the nanny when meeting him, Kardashian said at the time, though she also said in the same episode that she had initially been "scared out of my mind" to tell her ex-husband about wanting to hire such an employee.

Kardashian welcomed her and Ye’s first child together, North, in 2013. The two also share another daughter together, Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

Hear "Gimme a Second 2" below.