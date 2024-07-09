Ye has just let Rich The Kid know that he is retiring from making music and his only explanation is he doesn't know what else to do with his career.

On Tuesday, Rich shared a post on his Instagram Stories of a conversation between himself and Ye through text. In the text exchange, the Chicago rap legend told his "Carnival" collaborator he's done with music but Rich wouldn't let him without putting up a fight.

"I am retiring from professional music Not sure what else to do," Ye wrote. In response, Rich said, "Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024. Drop Ye about mine & V@ and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain't it."