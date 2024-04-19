Rich the Kid Shuts Down Claims That He Was ‘Lucky’ to Be on 'Vultures' Hit “Carnival”: 'I Chose the Beat’

Rich the Kid still isn't happy about being called "lucky" for hopping on the Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, and Playboi Carti chart-topping collaboration "Carnival."

In an interview with Jordan Rose for Complex, the Life's a Gamble rapper suggested it was a big misconception about him that he hasn't been working on new material. "Whole time I've just been perfecting the craft, perfecting my sound," he said. "I'm always working." In response, Rose highlighted a tweet from veteran hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson, in which he called Rich the Kid "the luckiest n***a on the planet" for landing on "Carnival."

"I kind of felt a way about that because I made this song, we made this song. I went in the booth, I recorded it, I didn't write it down, just freestyled it, and we made magic," Rich the Kid said. "And now you're talking about I'm lucky like the words didn’t come out of my mouth, like I ain't say it. How the fuck am I lucky? I chose the beat. It was like, get off my dick."

He said in general he thought the comment was "very weird," and he felt like Wilson could have just congratulated him for the track instead. "Like, 'sounds like he perfected the sound. This is crazy. Production is crazy.' He should have said that," he said. "'I’ve seen Rich work forever and he's been grinding,' but you going to say some shit like 'you lucky?' Come on bro. You too old for that shit, but it's all love bro. It went No. 1."