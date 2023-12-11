Rich the Kid Arrested After Defying Police by Entering Hotel Amid Bomb Threat

Rich the Kid got himself arrested during Art Basel.

TMZ reports that he was apprehended by police on Sunday night in Miami Beach after disregarding orders by officers to not enter his hotel. There apparently was a bomb threat at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, where the “New Freezer” rapper was staying.

Law enforcement placed police tape around the perimeter of the hotel, which meant no one else could enter the property while a sweep was being conducted. Though Rich was adamant about accessing his hotel room, officers told him he wasn’t permitted to enter and said he would be arrested if he tried.