Rich the Kid Arrested After Defying Police by Entering Hotel Amid Bomb Threat

Rich the Kid got himself arrested during Art Basel.
TMZ reports that he was apprehended by police on Sunday night in Miami Beach after disregarding orders by officers to not enter his hotel. There apparently was a bomb threat at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, where the “New Freezer” rapper was staying.
Law enforcement placed police tape around the perimeter of the hotel, which meant no one else could enter the property while a sweep was being conducted. Though Rich was adamant about accessing his hotel room, officers told him he wasn’t permitted to enter and said he would be arrested if he tried.
Sources told the outlet that Rich said, “I’ll bond out in 20 minutes.” He then attempted to enter the hotel at another entrance but was told by security that he couldn’t get in. Rich reportedly said, “Stop me,” before gaining access by jumping the fence.
Once inside, he ran into a K-9 unit and the cop told him he had to go. Rich ignored the officer and remained in the driveway before he was taken into custody and arrested for two misdemeanors: resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing.
Earlier this year, Rich found himself in some hot water with his fiancée Tori Brixx. In April, reports emerged that he had paid a woman $35,000 to keep their affair and her pregnancy a secret from Brixx. The anonymous woman filed a lawsuit after she hadn’t been paid in full. Weeks later, in May, he apologized to Brixx about his infidelity.
"I'd like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover, and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything," Rich wrote on Instagram. "I'm a grown man. I've done wrong and I'm owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years... I'm not like these other... I know I've been wrong and will fix it. Love you @toribrixx, I am so sorry."