Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid Gifted Custom Inter Milan Jerseys While Attending Match

Both Carti and Rich appeared on Yeezy and Ty’s joint project Vultures 1, with Carti featuring on the tracks “Fuk Sumn” with Travis Scott, and Carti and Rich featuring together on “Carnival.”

This week, Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 148,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending Feb. 15.

“It’s a beautiful time,” Ye exclusively told Complex of the accolade.

With Vultures 1, the Donda rapper has landed his 11th chart-topping album, while the project marks Ty’s first. Ye is now tied with Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 No. 1 albums each.