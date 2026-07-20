Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Video Accusing FIFA of Helping Argentina Reach the World Cup Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo may have some feelings about Argentina making it to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Monday (July 20) that Ronaldo liked a video—from the Instagram account @espejopublico—that accused FIFA of corruption and helping Argentina reach the finals after beating England 2-1.

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, has faced fan and officials’ accusations of favoring Argentina in the World Cup, especially after referees called to void a goal for Egypt but investigated a possible foul by Argentina during a match between the two countries.

Argentina ultimately came up short against Spain, which won the Finals 1-0 on Sunday. Following the their defeat, members of the Argentina team were involved in altercations with several Spain players.

As reported by the BBC, FIFA has since launched an investigation into Argentina’s conduct following the loss, which could result in player suspensions or fines for the Argentine Football Association (AFA).