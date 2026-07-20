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Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Video Accusing FIFA of Helping Argentina Reach the World Cup Finals

The Portugal national soccer team star seemingly hinted at his feelings about Argentina's performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts following Portugal's defeat by Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 6, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
Image via Steve Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo may have some feelings about Argentina making it to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Monday (July 20) that Ronaldo liked a video—from the Instagram account @espejopublico—that accused FIFA of corruption and helping Argentina reach the finals after beating England 2-1.

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, has faced fan and officials’ accusations of favoring Argentina in the World Cup, especially after referees called to void a goal for Egypt but investigated a possible foul by Argentina during a match between the two countries.

Argentina ultimately came up short against Spain, which won the Finals 1-0 on Sunday. Following the their defeat, members of the Argentina team were involved in altercations with several Spain players.

As reported by the BBC, FIFA has since launched an investigation into Argentina’s conduct following the loss, which could result in player suspensions or fines for the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Ronaldo and the Portugal national team were knocked out of the World Cup by Spain in the Round of 16. The team would have faced off against England had they progressed.

The game marked Ronaldo’s last appearance in the World Cup. At 41 years old, he was the second-oldest player competing in the tournament behind Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

“I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way," he told reporters after Portugal’s 1-0 loss, per ESPN. "As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward. It was my last World Cup, yes… But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment."

The future of Argentina’s major star, Lionel Messi, with the national team seems more uncertain. By the time the next World Cup rolls around, in 2030, he’ll be 42 and turning 43 during the tournament.

Messi helped Argentina defeat England 2-1 with two assists, but the team was unable to get a single goal against Spain.

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