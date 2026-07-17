Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

Speaking during a roundtable at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Wright blasted the social media tirade posted by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla, who mocked Mbappé's background and compared him to a chimpanzee after France eliminated Paraguay. The comments triggered international outrage, but according to Variety , Wright made it clear he wasn't interested in giving them credibility.

Jeffrey Wright isn't holding back. The Oscar-nominated actor delivered a blistering defense of soccer icon Kylian Mbappé after the French superstar became the target of racist abuse following France's World Cup victory over Paraguay, arguing that attacks rooted in race are ultimately powerless against genuine greatness.

"Look at this bullsh*t. What is she talking about?!" Wright said. Calling Mbappé "one of the greatest football players in the world," he added that people like Amarilla "think they can somehow diminish how powerful he is on the field with their stupidity. It's just remarkable."

Wright then broadened the conversation beyond a single politician or tournament. "I'm Black, and for me, it's a political term. It's not a biological term," he said.

He also pointed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as proof that extraordinary work can outlast prejudice—a fitting comparison given Wright's long connection to the painter. After portraying Basquiat in Julian Schnabel's Basquiat, he'll next play the artist's father, Gerard Basquiat, in Samo Lives.

The actor argued that success speaks louder than hate. "France won 2-0 yesterday, and this is the key," Wright said. "If who you are is powerful, there's nothing they can do to stop you."

He later described Basquiat as a symbol of "the power of freedom" and "the power of creativity," saying authentic self-expression remains impossible to erase.