Mexico is currently undefeated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the energy around the team is impossible to ignore. Jersey sales are booming, the country is rallying behind the team, and Mexico’s support feels louder than ever.

That influence has always carried over into sneaker culture. Whether it’s a shoe simply dressed in Mexico’s colors, a pair telling a story through Día de los Muertos, or something inspired by food, music, or lucha libre, Mexico has helped shape some of the most coveted and creative colorways in sneakers.

In honor of the 2026 World Cup run, we ranked the best Mexico sneakers of all time.

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