GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Louis Vuitton's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Trunk: Get a Closer Look

An unnamed "FIFA legend" will help guide the trunk onto the pitch later this month.

The FIFA World Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton case on a soccer field.
Image via Louis Vuitton

The FIFA World Cup is again getting the Louis Vuitton treatment for its 2026 edition.

This week, LV and company unveiled a bespoke Trophy Trunk, which will make its inaugural appearance on the pitch during the World Cup final. Per press notes, we can expect to see it being brought onto the filed by LV ambassadors and an as-yet-unspecified “FIFA legend.”

In a statement shared with Complex, Pietro Beccari, LV’s CEO and chairman, pointed to a “shared belief” as being at the center of the French luxury house’s status as the official supplier and branded licensee at this year’s World Cup.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together,” Beccari said. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy — a symbol of dedication, collective ambition, and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football’s greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made.”

The Trophy Trunk, naturally, is emblazoned with LV’s monogram canvas, with a giant “V” stretched across its two front panels as a nod to both “victory” and, of course, “Vuitton.” The piece also boasts leather trim, gold-plated brass corner protectors, light beige leather interior lining, and an LV x FIFA collaborative patch on the lid.

To further ring in this special moment, LV is also introducing a limited-edition run of three trunks, each inspired by the FIFA World Cup Trophy Trunk.

Adding to the magic later this month is the Chris Martin-curated FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium. Justin Bieber, as previously rumored, has been confirmed to be on the lineup, joining fellow headliners including Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

Related Stories

Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design
Sports

Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Tequila Don Julio unveils a limited-edition gold bottle inspired by the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy—designed for soccer fans ready to celebrate every unforgettable moment of the tournament.

Christopher Turner33 days ago
IShowSpeed in a red FIFA shirt smiling; on the right, Tom Cruise in a suit waving and smiling.
Sports

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Hudson will headline FIFA's star-studded closing ceremony before the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Image via LEGO
Sports

Vinícius Júnior: “Football Taught Me To Be Authentic”

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.

Jude Yawson61 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App