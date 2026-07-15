Louis Vuitton's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Trunk: Get a Closer Look

The FIFA World Cup is again getting the Louis Vuitton treatment for its 2026 edition.

This week, LV and company unveiled a bespoke Trophy Trunk, which will make its inaugural appearance on the pitch during the World Cup final. Per press notes, we can expect to see it being brought onto the filed by LV ambassadors and an as-yet-unspecified “FIFA legend.”

In a statement shared with Complex, Pietro Beccari, LV’s CEO and chairman, pointed to a “shared belief” as being at the center of the French luxury house’s status as the official supplier and branded licensee at this year’s World Cup.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together,” Beccari said. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy — a symbol of dedication, collective ambition, and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football’s greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made.”