Every time an England player pulls on the shirt, they earn £2,000 and give it all away.
The practice has been running since 2007, when senior players including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Steven Gerrard, and John Terry formed a committee and decided their appearance money could do more good elsewhere. The result was the England Footballers Foundation, a structure that has quietly routed every squad member's match fees to charity ever since.
Nearly two decades later, according to Time for Kindness, the accumulated total has reached approximately £15 million. Partner organizations receiving funds include UNICEF, Help for Heroes, the Bobby Moore Fund, and soccer communities across the UK.
What makes the foundation's record remarkable is its consistency. Every player called up to the national team since 2007 has kept the scheme alive, donating 100 percent of their base match fee regardless of their club salary or profile.
The match fee is deliberately kept low, since representing England is regarded as an honor rather than a paid engagement. But as one recap of the initiative noted, fees that look modest against Premier League wages have added up to something significant across hundreds of international fixtures.
A recipient captured the sentiment in a video message: "Listen, from the bottom of my heart, I just want to say a massive thank you. Thank you to the England team for donating to Sofra Aid."
With England still active at the 2026 World Cup following a win over Mexico that set up a quarter-final against Norway, the squad is on course to donate a minimum of £88,000 from this tournament alone. That figure more than doubles if England reach the final, with one estimate putting an individual player's total donation across all 2026 appearances at £24,000 should the team go all the way.
The foundation operates separately from FIFA's tournament payments to the FA, which scale from £6.7 million for advancing out of the group stage to £37.2 million for winning the tournament outright. Individual win bonuses of £500,000 per player are also outside the EFF scheme.
The deeper story may be the one that went untold for so long. Despite running for 19 years and raising eight figures for charity, the England Footballers Foundation remains largely unknown to the fans who follow the team most closely.