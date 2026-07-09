Every time an England player pulls on the shirt, they earn £2,000 and give it all away.

The practice has been running since 2007, when senior players including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Steven Gerrard, and John Terry formed a committee and decided their appearance money could do more good elsewhere. The result was the England Footballers Foundation, a structure that has quietly routed every squad member's match fees to charity ever since.

Nearly two decades later, according to Time for Kindness, the accumulated total has reached approximately £15 million. Partner organizations receiving funds include UNICEF, Help for Heroes, the Bobby Moore Fund, and soccer communities across the UK.

What makes the foundation's record remarkable is its consistency. Every player called up to the national team since 2007 has kept the scheme alive, donating 100 percent of their base match fee regardless of their club salary or profile.

The match fee is deliberately kept low, since representing England is regarded as an honor rather than a paid engagement. But as one recap of the initiative noted, fees that look modest against Premier League wages have added up to something significant across hundreds of international fixtures.