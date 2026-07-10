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IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'

The streamer, still reeling from Ronaldo's World Cup exit, was seemingly taken aback by the comment.

American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
Sebastian Frej via Getty Images

When IShowSpeed attended the France and Morocco quarter-finals game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he was left surprised after he was heckled by someone in the crowd.

“Get a job!” someone could be heard shouting at Speed during a recent stream, as seen in the clip below.

“Get a job? He told me to get a job,” Speed replied. “Really? Get a job? He told me to get a job. Wow, get a job? That’s a first. I don’t think nobody has ever told me that.”

It’s been an emotional World Cup for Speed, who has been in attendance for a good majority of games. He was recently left heartbroken after his favorite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, made his exit from the World Cup after Portugal was eliminated by Spain. While streaming the game, Speed appeared to fight back tears as he came to the realization that it would be Ronaldo’s last World Cup.

“I thought they was gonna win it all. I thought they was gonna win it all, man. I thought they was gonna win it all, I swear to God, Wallahi,” he said. “I prayed. I prayed. I prayed, I prayed, and I prayed. I prayed…my prayers wasn’t answered. … Ronaldo, I love you… I was cheering for you.”

Speed was also recently part of an alleged racist incident by a group of fans who targeted him during the Argentina and Cape Verde game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3. In a statement, FIFA said they were made aware of the incident after an Argentinian fan was heard hurling racial epithets at the streamer.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect," the organization said upon announcing an investigation into the incident. "It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

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