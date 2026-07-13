'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at 2026 World Cup After Alleged Stadium Sneak-In

According to court documents obtained by CBS Miami , Lee—whose legal name is Atasha Jefferson—allegedly entered the stadium through an unauthorized east entrance before making her way to the 100-level seating area. Investigators say she never had a valid ticket. Deputies detained her inside the venue, and she was booked on a third-degree felony charge of interference with a sporting or entertainment event. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond. Neither Lee nor her representatives had publicly commented on the arrest as of this writing.

Reality TV star Tommie Lee is back in legal trouble. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum was among six people arrested during the FIFA World Cup match between England and Norway after authorities said she allegedly slipped into Miami's Hard Rock Stadium without a ticket.

The incident unfolded during one of the tournament's busiest matches, with more than 60,000 fans packing Hard Rock Stadium. Miami-Dade deputies said there were 19 ejections and six arrests overall, describing each incident as isolated despite the massive crowd.

Lee's latest arrest is another addition to a public record that has followed her throughout much of her career. After becoming one of the Love & Hip Hop franchise's most recognizable personalities, she expanded her television career with Zeus Network's Baddies, but her legal issues have continued making headlines.

She has previously faced arrests involving battery, DUI allegations, probation violations, and a high-profile case stemming from a 2018 incident involving one of her daughters that resulted in a guilty plea.

Ironically, Lee had recently been making headlines for something entirely different. See and 21-year-old model Julez Smith—son of Solange Knowles and nephew of Beyoncé—set the internet ablaze after posting a series of flirtatious videos together.

In one clip, Smith laughed, "Typa sh*t you do when you like somebody," while giving Lee a piggyback ride. Lee responded by calling him "my baby" before adding, "So fine."