Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

"I saw some racism in real time," Smiley said. "I literally drove off crying. I had tears in my eyes."

The comedian and radio host revealed on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that his son, Malik, was subjected to what he described as racist treatment from Argentina supporters during the tournament. Smiley said watching the interaction unfold firsthand left him devastated.

Rickey Smiley says the controversy surrounding Argentina's behavior during the 2026 FIFA World Cup didn't end with the final whistle—it followed his son to work.

According to Smiley, Argentina fans exiting the building where Malik worked "talked to him like he was less than a human being" even as Malik "was trying to be accommodating to them where he works."

He added, "You can feel the racism."

Smiley recalled stepping in after noticing one fan repeatedly looking his son up and down. "I said, 'I'm his dad. I'm his dad,'" he said. "And then all of a sudden your ass can't speak English now."

The broadcaster said the moment hit especially hard because Malik has worked to build his own career: "He work that job because he want to prove himself. He worked hard. He not depending on me for anything."

The radio host said the encounter changed his understanding of Argentina's racial history. "I didn't know that the racism existed in the country of Argentina. Had no idea," he said. "It's crazy. It's real deep."

After researching the issue, Smiley said he discovered a long history of anti-Black discrimination, adding, "The hatred towards African-Americans is absolutely disgusting."

His comments arrive as criticism of Argentina continues to snowball. Shortly after Spain's 1-0 victory in the World Cup final, Samuel L. Jackson shared a viral Instagram post urging Black fans not to support Argentina, calling it "one of, if not the most racist countries in the world."

The actor's post sparked widespread debate and renewed attention on the country's history of racism, as well as more recent incidents involving discriminatory chants, abusive fan behavior, and racist conduct connected to Argentine soccer.

The scrutiny has only intensified in the days since the final. FIFA has filed disciplinary charges stemming multiple incidents, including the post-match brawl with Spain, alleged fair-play violations, political demonstrations involving the Falkland Islands, and other conduct during the tournament.

Several players and staff members could face suspensions, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) risks financial penalties and additional sanctions.

At the same time, the AFA is also facing a separate U.S. federal investigation into its financial dealings. Federal authorities are examining millions of dollars tied to the federation's commercial operations in the United States, including payments routed through American banks and agreements involving Florida-based TourProdEnter LLC.

While subpoenas have reportedly been issued, no criminal charges have been filed, and neither Lionel Messi nor Argentina's players are targets of that financial probe.

For Smiley, though, the biggest story wasn't unfolding in a courtroom or a FIFA disciplinary office. It happened while watching his son do his job. "You can treat me like trash," he said. "But to see somebody treat your son like that... man, that thing made me cry. I cried all the way to the airport."