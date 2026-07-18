Drake 'Curse' May Be in Effect After He Bets $1.5 Million on Argentina to Win World Cup

On Friday night (July 17), the rapper took to Instagram to post his Stake betting slip that confirms his big bet. He captioned the post with a knowing phrase: "What’s that saying??? Better luck…"

Drizzy's caption refers to his reputation for seemingly causing teams and competitors to lose once he bets on them. It’s called the "Drake curse" by fans, because his public wagers typically cause teams and athletes to crumble, or he loses his money one way or another.

Case in point, in 2022, Drake bet on Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup final against France. Argentina did win, but it happened because of penalties. The rapper still ended up losing a million dollars due to the match going past regulation.

In a more recent example of what many believe to be the Drake curse, the rapper placed a $1 million bet on Conor McGregor to win his UFC return match against Max Holloway and, well, that didn't turn out all that good.

In his caption ahead of the match, Drake showed off his Stake betting slip on Instagram, writing: "THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands... Say less @stake."

McGregor’s comeback lasted just over a minute after his right knee gave out during his first kick of the fight. After the match, McGregor wrote about the situation on X, saying: "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."