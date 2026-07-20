The Top 20 Goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Updated)

They called it the greatest Golden Boot race of all time, with a leaderboard like a roll call of Ballon d’Or finalists: Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane, and Bellingham and it did not disappoint. When it was all over, Kylian Mbappe became the first player to win back-to-back Golden Boots after netting 10 goals (and contributing four assists) during France’s run to the semifinals. But his weren’t the only goals worth applauding. Here are The Top 20 Goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) vs. Germany
For a minute—well, 17 minutes, to be precise—Curaçao were level at 1-1 with the mighty Germany, after Comenencia scored his country’s first-ever World Cup goal. We’ll always have those 17 minutes, and this sweet left-footed strike.
Gio Reyna (USA) vs. Paraguay
Reyna’s trivela goal for USA’s fourth was fire; his hands-over-the-ears cellie was ice cold.
Wilson Isidor (Haiti) vs. Morocco
The Sunderland man’s 25+-yard wonderstrike came out of nowhere. To the wide-eyed dude in the Yankee cap caught on camera immediately after: You were all of us.
Kerim Alajbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs. Qatar
The highly touted 18-year-old Alajbegović made his mark by finishing a mazy lateral run across the top of the box with an absolute thunderbolt into the top-right corner.
Daizen Maeda (Japan) vs. Sweden
Japan had several champagne-football goals across this tournament, but we’ll take this one against Sweden. Maeda split the D with a well-timed run and Ritsu Doan’s throughball was glorious.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs. Uzbekistan
After taking much stick about being washed, CR7 bounced back with a brace against the Uzbeks. Both goals were sweet, but the second, off a beautiful feed from Pedro Neto, was truly worthy of his trademark SIUUUUU!
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) vs. Morocco
World-class players can make moments out of nothing. When Vini got the ball toward the bottom corner of the box, he was surrounded by three Moroccan defenders. A few quick dribbles and a cracking shot later, the ball was in the back of the net.
Kylian Mbappé (France) vs. Senegal
With this long-range golazo, Mbappé broke the record for most goals in the history of France’s men’s team. And what a strike to do it on.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs. Austria
Leo (briefly) became the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer by completing this slick team move, complete with a brilliant dummy from Thiago Almada. We love a brilliant dummy.
Malik Tillman (USA) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
The first of Tillman’s two free-kick bangers in the World Cup came when his 10-man team was desperately clutching onto a 1-nil lead. He twisted the dagger.
Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) vs. Argentina
In the 58th minute, Egypt stormed the length of the pitch in a textbook counter-attacking move that ended in a Ziko goal—which was then controversially overturned. Ten minutes later, they did it again, and it counted.
Kylian Mbappé (France) vs. Sweden
If he’s anywhere near the box, Mbappé can turn possession into a goal in the blink of an eye.
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs. Brazil
Haaland put Norway into the quarterfinals with three touches: right foot, left foot, BANG—Brazil dead.
Jude Bellingham (England) vs. Mexico
The game of the tournament featured the header of the tournament: this diving number from Jude, so pretty it should be on a postage stamp.
Harry Kane (England) vs. DR Congo
England completed their comeback against Congo with this belter from their captain. What a strike.
Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) vs. England
The goal that broke England hearts came in stoppage time of the second half, when Messi, from the right side, lofted an inviting cross that was met by the head of Martinez, who somehow had loads of space amongst the 26 defenders England seemed to have on the pitch. Game. Blouses.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs. Cape Verde
So many Leo goals to choose from, but this is our pick of the bunch—a beautifully weighted ball from Lisandro Martinez that Messi cradles with his left foot before launching it short side. He makes it look so easy.
Julián Alvarez (Argentina) vs. Switzerland
A worldie off the right foot of Argentina’s No. 9, and at what a time—just when it seemed like we were headed for pens, Alvarez dropped the hammer.
Ferran Torres (Spain) vs. Argentina
It’s only the goal that won the World Cup. Despite having zero shots into extra time, Argentina were only 14 minutes away from extending the match to a penalty shootout. Then: Pedro Porro’s long cross was gracefully headed backward by Nico Williams Jr. directly into the sprinting path of Torres, who buried the trophy-winner top bins.
Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde) vs. Argentina
It would take a truly special goal to unseat this stunning extra-time equalizer from Cabral. Everything about it already feels iconic, from the picture-perfect televised angle to appreciate its majesty to Cabral’s frantic run up to the bleachers to hug his missus amid the chaos of the celebration.