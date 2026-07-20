The Top 20 Goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Updated)

They called it the greatest Golden Boot race of all time, with a leaderboard like a roll call of Ballon d’Or finalists: Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane, and Bellingham and it did not disappoint. When it was all over, Kylian Mbappe became the first player to win back-to-back Golden Boots after netting 10 goals (and contributing four assists) during France’s run to the semifinals. But his weren’t the only goals worth applauding. Here are The Top 20 Goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.