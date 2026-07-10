Erling Haaland's Impressive Bag Collection f/ Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Chanel: A Closer Look

Erling Haaland has been dominating headlines thanks to his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup — not to mention his ability to down a whopping 6,000 calories a day while inspiring others to (perhaps misguidedly) give it a whirl. But there’s something else worth throwing into the conversation too: the Norwegian soccer star's impressive roster of luxury bags. Want to know more? Keep reading below.

Hermès Endless Road Haut à Courroies 50

No one does it like Hermès, and by extension, no footballer does accessorizing quite like Haaland. He's clearly a big fan of the longstanding French label, as he's been spotted rocking several of their most coveted pieces.

Chanel 2024/25 Métiers D'art Suitcase

Despite being the lone Chanel piece highlighted here, this one is more than worthy of a shoutout, in part due to its unique crumpled calfskin appearance.

Hermès Toile HAC (Haut à Courroies) Birkin 40

Simply put, these things aren’t cheap. If you have tens of thousands of dollars to spare and want to feel what it's like to be a World Cup fashionista, this might be a good place to start.

Hermès Limited Edition Caban Togo Multipockets HAC Birkin 50

Again, price approachability isn't at play here. Pockets, however, definitely are.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 Comic Book Bag

One of the more colorful and playful pieces in Haaland's lineup, this one isn't alone in representing the world of Louis Vuitton in his collection.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 Orange Taurillon

Simple, but detailed. Sometimes that's all you need, even if you’re a globally celebrated soccer star.

Hermès HAC (Haut À Courroies) Rock Bag

In direct contrast to the LV comic book bag, this one pulls from a more goth-inspired aesthetic.

Louis Vuitton Keepall 50B Landscape Travel Bag

There's a certain zen quality to this duffle, which is why it's the last one to be highlighted from Haaland’s collection. Readers, we’ve arrived at a nirvana —sort of.