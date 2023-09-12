The “Graffiti” Nike LeBron 4 is without a doubt one of the most limited Nike LeBrons to ever release. The sneaker was first released in 2006 via a special pop-up event in New York City and only 250 pairs were released to the public. Now, it appears that the sneaker is returning to retail, but on a larger scale.

According to Sole Retriever, the “Graffiti” Nike LeBron 4 is slated to release during the Holiday 2023 season. There are no early images of the forthcoming retro available at the time of writing, but it’s expected to be a straightforward retro of the 2006 pair. The original version of the shoe featured a white-based Foamposite upper, a black ankle collar, and a graffiti design printed throughout the midsole. It’s worth noting that the shoe pictured above is the original 2006 release.

At the time of writing, release details for the purported “Graffiti” Nike LeBron 4 retro have yet to be announced by the brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (07/20): Months have passed since we initially learned about the “Graffiti” Nike LeBron 4 returning this year and now, we have a first look at the retro courtesy of @BigLex729 and @zSneakerheadz on Twitter.

While the sneaker is expected to officially hit stores this holiday season, pairs have already appeared in Nike outlets in Canada, per @23mj88 on Instagram.

Readers can take a look at the 2023 retro below and expect more concrete information for a U.S. launch in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/12): After releasing early at select stores in July, Nike has officially confirmed on SNKRS that the “Graffiti” LeBron 4 retro will be released on Sept. 19 via the app for $240. Grab a closer at the shoe below.