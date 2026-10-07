Music

Lil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Weezy also said he occasionally works up new versions of the unreleased tracks and sends them to Drake.

Lil Wayne, shirtless with tattoos and a red cap, performs on stage with Drake, who is holding a microphone and wearing black.
Image via Getty/Josh Brasted/WireImage

Lil Wayne says he and Drake are sitting on “a whole bunch of unreleased material,” and there’s a chance some of it could see the light of day.

In a recent episode of The Joint Venture Show, Weezy was hit with a question about so-called “rumors” of such material.

“That is beyond true, just by us working together,” Wayne said, as seen below. “We have a whole bunch of unreleased material. I go through stuff every other day, just going down the drive [and] going through the files. We have music from 2014 and 2015. Like, really unheard stuff.”

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Of course, Wayne and Drake’s collaborative catalog is extensive, dating all the way back to the late 2000s. More recently, Weezy joined Drake for the 2021 Certified Lover Boy track “You Only Live Twice.” That year also saw the two linking up on the Nicki Minaj-led “Seeing Green,” which found a home on the reissued version of Nicki’s Beam Me Up Scotty tape.

Weezy said this week that his and Drake’s bevy of unreleased material is something the two have discussed frequently.

“When I’m doing nothing, I edit that stuff up and just send it to [Drake’s] phone so he can hear the new versions of it and get him going,” he said on The Joint Venture Show.

According to Wayne, Drake often responds to these reworked versions with a simple question: “When we dropping this?”

Later this month, Weezy will resume his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. Next year, Drake will kick off a new tour of his own.

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