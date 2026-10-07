Lil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Lil Wayne says he and Drake are sitting on “a whole bunch of unreleased material,” and there’s a chance some of it could see the light of day.

In a recent episode of The Joint Venture Show, Weezy was hit with a question about so-called “rumors” of such material.

“That is beyond true, just by us working together,” Wayne said, as seen below. “We have a whole bunch of unreleased material. I go through stuff every other day, just going down the drive [and] going through the files. We have music from 2014 and 2015. Like, really unheard stuff.”