Mia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter

Key Takeaways
- Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing irreconcilable differences, just months after their 2025 separation was announced.
- The X star seeks primary legal and physical custody of the couple's four-year-old daughter, Isabel, and has requested the termination of ability to award spousal support to either party.
- LaBeouf and Goth married in 2016, briefly divorced in 2018, and welcomed their daughter four years later.
Mia Goth has filed to end her marriage to Shia LaBeouf one year after their separation.
According to TMZ, the X star filed for divorce on Tuesday night (Oct. 6), citing "irreconcilable differences.” The paperwork sets their date of separation at July 28, 2025, which was revealed earlier this year following LaBeouf’s arrest in New Orleans.
In the petition, Goth also requested primary legal and physical custody of the couple's four-year-old daughter, Isabel. She also requests that the court terminate its own ability to award spousal support to her or LaBeouf.
Goth, 32, and LaBeouf, 40, met in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and began dating that December. The estranged spouses took their relationship to the next level with a ceremony at Las Vegas wedding chapel Viva Las Vegas on October 10, 2016. An Elvis impersonator led the proceedings.
The pair have been on and off throughout the years, previously separating in 2018, two years before being spotted in their wedding rings. LaBeouf and Goth would later welcome their daughter in 2022.
Page Six reported in February that the two had been living apart since 2025, with a source telling the outlet that LaBeouf had moved to New Orleans to be closer to family. The actor was also reported to have purchased a $1 million home in the area after the separation. He later addressed the end of his marriage to Goth on an episode of Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan earlier this year.
"I failed my marriage, and so I had to own up to that," he said around the 4:30 mark in the video below.
Goth’s divorce filing arrived on the same day that LaBeouf and his ex-girlfriend, dance-pop vocalist FKA twigs, reached an agreement over his allegedly “illegal” use of an NDA. The actor had claimed that the singer violated NDA provisions in a Hollywood Reporter article when she alluded to being a victim of abuse.