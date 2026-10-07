Mia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter

Mia Goth has filed to end her marriage to Shia LaBeouf one year after their separation.

According to TMZ, the X star filed for divorce on Tuesday night (Oct. 6), citing "irreconcilable differences.” The paperwork sets their date of separation at July 28, 2025, which was revealed earlier this year following LaBeouf’s arrest in New Orleans.

In the petition, Goth also requested primary legal and physical custody of the couple's four-year-old daughter, Isabel. She also requests that the court terminate its own ability to award spousal support to her or LaBeouf.

Goth, 32, and LaBeouf, 40, met in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and began dating that December. The estranged spouses took their relationship to the next level with a ceremony at Las Vegas wedding chapel Viva Las Vegas on October 10, 2016. An Elvis impersonator led the proceedings.

The pair have been on and off throughout the years, previously separating in 2018, two years before being spotted in their wedding rings. LaBeouf and Goth would later welcome their daughter in 2022.