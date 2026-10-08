Matthew McConaughey Says His 47-Pound 'Gold' Weight Gain Gave Him 'Little Man Titties'

He spent six months eating cheeseburgers, drinking beer, and avoiding exercise, earning the nickname “Captain Fun” from his children.

Matthew McConaughey said gaining 47 pounds for Gold gave him “little man titties” and brought his weight to a “soft 217 pounds.”

Matthew McConaughey is getting candid about what happened to his body after gaining 47 pounds for Gold. In a 2017 interview with Howard Stern that was recently re-uploaded to YouTube, the actor revisited the dramatic transformation he underwent to play prospector Kenny Wells in the 2016 film. When Stern asked whether the added weight showed up more in his chest or stomach, McConaughey explained that it actually began somewhere else. "It starts in the ass," he said.

Stern then pointed out that gaining that much weight eventually affects the chest, too. "Yeah, you do start getting some titties," Stern said. "Little man titties," McConaughey agreed. "A little bit of that going on." Getting there wasn't particularly complicated. McConaughey essentially gave himself permission to eat and drink whatever he wanted for six months. Cheeseburgers and beer became staples of his diet, even at breakfast, and he wasn't balancing the extra calories with trips to the gym. "I didn't take the stairs to the second floor," he recalled.