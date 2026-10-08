Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Says His 47-Pound 'Gold' Weight Gain Gave Him 'Little Man Titties'

The actor says he ate whatever he wanted for six months and completely stopped working out.

Matthew McConaughey wearing sunglasses, a green cap, and a matching T-shirt with "The Solid Verbal" logo, outdoors.
(Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Matthew McConaughey said gaining 47 pounds for Gold gave him “little man titties” and brought his weight to a “soft 217 pounds.”
  • He spent six months eating cheeseburgers, drinking beer, and avoiding exercise, earning the nickname “Captain Fun” from his children.

Matthew McConaughey is getting candid about what happened to his body after gaining 47 pounds for Gold.

In a 2017 interview with Howard Stern that was recently re-uploaded to YouTube, the actor revisited the dramatic transformation he underwent to play prospector Kenny Wells in the 2016 film. When Stern asked whether the added weight showed up more in his chest or stomach, McConaughey explained that it actually began somewhere else.

"It starts in the ass," he said.

Stern then pointed out that gaining that much weight eventually affects the chest, too.

"Yeah, you do start getting some titties," Stern said.

"Little man titties," McConaughey agreed. "A little bit of that going on."

Getting there wasn't particularly complicated. McConaughey essentially gave himself permission to eat and drink whatever he wanted for six months. Cheeseburgers and beer became staples of his diet, even at breakfast, and he wasn't balancing the extra calories with trips to the gym.

"I didn't take the stairs to the second floor," he recalled.

By the time filming began, McConaughey said he had reached a "soft 217 pounds."

The physical transformation went beyond his weight. McConaughey also shaved his head so he could wear a toupee and used veneers to complete Kenny Wells' appearance. Director Stephen Gaghan opted against a prosthetic stomach, letting McConaughey's actual weight gain become part of the character.

"I'm vain enough to put on the weight because that's what the role needed," McConaughey told Stern.

His family apparently enjoyed the process. As McConaughey loosened his usual dietary rules and pizza nights became increasingly frequent, his children began referring to him as "Captain Fun."

The transformation was essentially the reverse of what McConaughey had done only a few years earlier for Dallas Buyers Club. He dropped more than 40 pounds for the 2013 film, a performance that ultimately earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Related Stories

Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Kimmel on a talk show set. McConaughey is seated casually, while Kimmel sits at a desk, smiling.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Matthew McConaughey Comforting Him at Urinal With His Penis Out

Kimmel said that McConaughey noticed he was upset at the urinals in the Emmys bathrooms, and decided to comfort him without putting away his penis.

Joe Price16 days ago
(L-R) Matthew McConaughey and Willie Nelson.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey on Willie Nelson Smoke Session That Almost Ended Badly

The actor has shared a hilarious story involving the country legend, some weed, and a bunch of steaks.

Trey Alston16 days ago
Jonah Hill
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill's Jiu-Jitsu Training Means He'd 'Annihilate' Anyone Calling Him Fat Guy From 'Superbad'

"I would f*ck you up," the actor told Jason Bateman on the 'SmartLess' podcast.

Trey Alston67 days ago

Trending

1
Pop Culture'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Says She Felt 'Put Off' When First Meeting Shia LaBeouf
2
SneakersEvery Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked
3
BetsRhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots RB Return?
4
MusicThe Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
5
SneakersKobe Bryant's Nike Kobe A.D. Returns This Month
6
BetsTNF odds: Buccaneers at Cowboys Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App