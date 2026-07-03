'Squid Game' Creator Responds to LeBron James' Criticism of Season Finale, Brings Up 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
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'Squid Game' creator Hwang-Dong-hyuk responded to LeBron James' criticism of the finale of his Netflix show, and brought up 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.'Jose Martinez
Joe Pytka, who directed the original 'Space Jam,' is the latest person to express his disdain for the LeBron James-starring 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.'Joe Price
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is finally hitting theaters. From Space Jam Nike sneakers to Bugs Bunny Funko Pops, here are the best merch items to buyMike DeStefano
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Meet Eric Bauza, the Canadian Behind Many Voices in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | Northern Clutch
In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Scarborough-bred voiceover actor speaks on how the borough shaped him, voicing Bugs Bunny, and meeting LeBron.Alex Narvaez