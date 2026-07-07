One of the characters from LeBron James’ favorite TV shows will once again inspire a new Nike LeBron release, with this “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23.

This Family Guy-inspired iteration of James’ latest signature shoe was first introduced in 2009 as a PE for the LeBron 6 and remains one of the most coveted styles in the Nike LeBron line. The sneaker features an animated design with its bold outlines throughout the panels, but also vibrant hues pulled from Stewie’s outfit in the cartoon. Given that this colorway isn’t an official collab with the TV show, there’s no Family Guy branding featured on the shoe.

Readers can cop the “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23 now via SNKRS for a retail price of $210. Grab a closer look at the latest colorway below.