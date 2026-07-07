DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Stewie Griffin' Nike LeBron 23

The new colorway references the coveted 'Stewie Griffin' LeBron 6 PE from 2009.

'Stewie Griffin' LeBron 23
The 'Stewie Griffin' LeBron 23 is available now. Via Nike

One of the characters from LeBron James’ favorite TV shows will once again inspire a new Nike LeBron release, with this “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23.

This Family Guy-inspired iteration of James’ latest signature shoe was first introduced in 2009 as a PE for the LeBron 6 and remains one of the most coveted styles in the Nike LeBron line. The sneaker features an animated design with its bold outlines throughout the panels, but also vibrant hues pulled from Stewie’s outfit in the cartoon. Given that this colorway isn’t an official collab with the TV show, there’s no Family Guy branding featured on the shoe.

Readers can cop the “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23 now via SNKRS for a retail price of $210. Grab a closer look at the latest colorway below.

Related Stories

Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Stewie Griffin' CV7564-104 Pair
Sneakers

'Stewie Griffin' Nike LeBron 18 Lows Are On the Way

The latest Nike LeBron 18 Low colorway releasing appears to be inspired by the rare 'Stewie Griffin' LeBron 6 sample. Click here for an official look.

Victor Deng1802 days ago
Nike LeBron 23
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 23: Complete Guide to All 23 Colorways

A look at every retail colorway of LeBron James' 23rd signature sneaker.

Victor Deng82 days ago
Best Nike LeBrons
Sneakers

The 23 Best Nike LeBron Sneakers, Ranked

From the 'South Beach' LeBron 8 to Kith x Nike LeBron 15, here are the 23 best Nike LeBron sneakers ever released.

Mike DeStefano209 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App